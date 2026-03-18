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France could help secure Hormuz only after bombing stops, says Macron

Macron said his country is ready to help, but only as part of a mission separate from war

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron
He was responding to Trump's call for European nations to send warships to the Persian Gulf (Photo: PTI)
AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 6:49 AM IST
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French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said his country is ready to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, but only as part of a mission separate from the current West Asia war.

"We are not a party to the conflict, and therefore France will never take part in operations to reopen or liberate the Strait of Hormuz," Macron said, responding to US President Donald Trump's call for European nations to send warships to the Persian Gulf.

Speaking ahead of a security meeting at the Elysee presidential palace, he stressed any mission would require "discussions and de-escalation with Iran" and must be "entirely separate from the ongoing military operations and bombings".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 6:49 AM IST

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