Home / World News / France's Macron names loyalist Sebastien Lecornu as new Prime Minister

France's Macron names loyalist Sebastien Lecornu as new Prime Minister

Macron was forced to appoint a fifth prime minister in less than two years after parliament ousted Francois Bayrou nine months into the role over his plans for taming the country's ballooning debt

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron
The Socialists' immediate reaction was scathing. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters Paris
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
French President Emmanuel Macron named loyalist Sebastien Lecornu, a one-time conservative protege who rallied behind his 2017 presidential run, as prime minister on Tuesday, defying expectations he might tack towards the left. 
The choice of Lecornu, 39, indicates Macron's determination to press on with a minority government that stands firmly behind his pro-business economic reform agenda, under which taxes on business and the wealthy have been cut and the retirement age raised. 
However, Macron's office said in a statement the president had asked Lecornu to hold talks with all political forces in parliament in view of finding compromises on the budget and other policies before naming his cabinet, in an unusual move in French politics. 
Macron was forced to appoint a fifth prime minister in less than two years after parliament ousted Francois Bayrou nine months into the role over his plans for taming the country's ballooning debt. 
In handing the job to Lecornu, Macron risks alienating the centre-left Socialist Party and leaves the president and his government depending on Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally for support in parliament. 
The Socialists' immediate reaction was scathing. 
"Regardless of Sebastien Lecornu's personal qualities, his nomination is a slap in the face of parliament," said Philippe Brun, the Socialist lawmaker who has been in charge of budget negotiations, told Reuters. 
"Macron naming one of his followers has the whiff of an end-of-reign." 
Nationalist leader Marine Le Pen said on X the "president (was) firing the last shot of Macronism, holed up with his small circle of loyalists." 
However, her protege Jordan Bardella appeared to extend a lifeline to Lecornu, in a sign their National Rally party could seek to influence the new cabinet's fortunes. 
"We will judge - without illusion - the new prime minister on his merits," he said, while warning the party still kept strict "red lines". 
Lecornu's immediate priority will be to forge consensus on a budget for 2026, a task that proved the undoing of Bayrou who had pushed for aggressive spending cuts to rein in a deficit standing at nearly double the EU ceiling of 3% of GDP. 
BUDGET IN FOCUS 
The political upheaval this week lays bare deepening turmoil in France that is weakening the euro zone's second-biggest economy as it sinks deeper into a debt quagmire. 
Lecornu's nomination is not without peril for Macron. He risks appearing tone-deaf at a time of simmering popular discontent and with polls showing voters want change. Nationwide "Block Everything" protests threaten widespread disruption on Wednesday. 
Lecornu most recently served as Macron's defence minister, overseeing an increase in defence spending and helping shape European thinking on security guarantees for Ukraine in the event a peace deal with Russia is brokered. 
Lecornu entered politics canvassing for former President Nicolas Sarkozy when he was 16. He became mayor of a small town in Normandy when he turned 18 and then former President Nicolas Sarkozy's youngest government adviser at the age of 22. 
He left the conservative Les Republicains party to join Macron's centrist political movement when the president was first elected in 2017. Five years later, he ran Macron's re-election campaign. 
By naming a minister from his own camp with a conservative background, Macron appears to have decided to preserve his economic legacy at all cost. 
Socialists had pledged to reverse some of his flagship pro-business policies, including the scrapping of a wealth tax and a raised retirement age, planks the president considers essential to making France attractive to investors. 
Lecornu has at times had the ear of Marine Le Pen and her party chief Jordan Bardella, with whom Lecornu had a secret dinner last year. RN officials have told Reuters they could maintain some kind of tacit support to Lecornu if he was named premier. 
The RN has said it will not tolerate tax increases on hard-working people.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nepal Army takes control of int'l airport amid social media ban protests

Premium

Nepal crisis deepens: How social media ban stoked flames of unrest

Rupert Murdoch's eldest son gets control of media empire in $3.3 bn deal

Anglo American, Teck Resources to merge in second-largest mining deal ever

Nepal GenZ protests: PM Oli resigns, Parliament set afire amid clashes

Topics :FranceEmmanuel Macron

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story