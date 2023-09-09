Home / World News / G20 can play big role in furthering empowerment of women: PM Modi

G20 can play big role in furthering empowerment of women: PM Modi

He said on X that at the "One Family" session of the summit, he emphasised on ways to further youth development and focus on skill development

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI Photo

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 6:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the leveraging of technology by India to bring a positive difference in the lives of citizens. Addressing the G20 Summit, he also spoke on how to collectively think about empowering fellow humans and making the planet more inclusive as well as sustainable.

He said on X that at the "One Family" session of the summit, he emphasised on ways to further youth development and focus on skill development.

"Also highlighted how to increase the spirit of trust and transparency in areas like global supply chains. India is also committed to furthering holistic health and wellness. The G20 can also play a big role in furthering empowerment of women," he said.

The prime minister said that "at the One Family Session of the G20 Summit, elaborated on how to collectively think about empowering fellow humans and making our planet more inclusive as well as sustainable".

"Gave the example of how technology has been leveraged to bring a positive difference in the lives of our citizens," he added.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

PM Modi changes cover image on X to Nataraja Statue at Bharat Mandapam

Infrequent inspection of blades led to United jet engine breaking: Report

G20 to accelerate phasedown of coal power in line with circumstances

India's G20 presidency prioritised addressing concerns of Global South: EAM

Delhi Declaration calls for all states to uphold int'l law on Ukraine war

China asks G20 countries to resolutely advance economic globalisation

Topics :Narendra ModiG20 summitG20 Meet

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story