G20 can play big role in furthering empowerment of women: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the leveraging of technology by India to bring a positive difference in the lives of citizens. Addressing the G20 Summit, he also spoke on how to collectively think about empowering fellow humans and making the planet more inclusive as well as sustainable.

He said on X that at the "One Family" session of the summit, he emphasised on ways to further youth development and focus on skill development.

"Also highlighted how to increase the spirit of trust and transparency in areas like global supply chains. India is also committed to furthering holistic health and wellness. The G20 can also play a big role in furthering empowerment of women," he said.

The prime minister said that "at the One Family Session of the G20 Summit, elaborated on how to collectively think about empowering fellow humans and making our planet more inclusive as well as sustainable".

"Gave the example of how technology has been leveraged to bring a positive difference in the lives of our citizens," he added.