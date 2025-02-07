Trump suggests US control of Gaza, calls it a 'most spectacular' project

US President Donald Trump on Thursday reaffirmed his proposal for the United States to take control of the Gaza Strip after the ongoing conflict. His plan suggests that Gaza could be redeveloped under US leadership into a modern, stable region with international investment.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump described his vision for Gaza’s future: “The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free. The US, working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth. No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!”

Israeli leadership responds

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed interest in the idea, calling it a “remarkable” approach that should be explored further. Meanwhile, Israel’s military has been directed to prepare plans to facilitate the departure of Palestinians from Gaza.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed these preparations, stating, “I have instructed the IDF (military) to prepare a plan to enable voluntary departure for Gaza residents… to any country willing to accept them.”

According to Gallant, the plan would include arrangements for Palestinians to leave via land crossings, as well as by sea and air. He described Trump’s proposal as “bold” and a potential path to long-term regional stability.

Mixed reactions and legal concerns

Trump introduced the idea earlier in the week, suggesting that with US-led international investment, Gaza could become one of the “greatest and most spectacular developments” globally. However, the proposal has been met with significant criticism from human rights organisations, which argue that the forced displacement of Palestinians violates international law. Despite these concerns, Trump continues to promote his vision, referring to Gaza’s potential transformation as the “Riviera of the Middle East.”