Epstein case: US justice dept to question ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) is seeking to question Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, a top official confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche posted on X that the DoJ and the FBI are ready to listen if Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Maxwell has “information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims.” He added that President Donald Trump “has told us to release all credible evidence.”

A lawyer representing Maxwell also confirmed that discussions with the government were taking place.

Push for transparency This move is part of a broader effort by the DoJ to show transparency after facing criticism from Trump supporters over its earlier refusal to disclose more records from the Epstein case. Last week, the department, under the Republican president’s orders, asked a judge to unseal grand jury transcripts related to the investigation. However, the final decision rests with the court. Background on Epstein and Maxwell ALSO READ: US Justice Department seeks to unseal Epstein, Maxwell grand jury files Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier, took his own life in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sexually abusing underage girls. According to authorities, he had assaulted minors — some as young as 14 — for over a decade. Prosecutors say he could not have carried out the abuse without the help of Maxwell, his long-time associate.

Maxwell was convicted in 2022 and sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in assisting Epstein. During the investigation, she named several well-known individuals, including Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton, both of whom have denied any wrongdoing. No charges on others (yet) Earlier this month, the DoJ said in a brief memo that it had found no evidence to charge anyone else in connection with the abuse. Still, Blanche said in his social media post that the department “does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, nor from the responsibility to pursue justice wherever the facts may lead.”

He further said that, under the direction of Attorney General Pam Bondi, he had reached out to Maxwell’s legal team to “determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the department.” He added that he expects to meet her in the coming days. Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, said, “I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.” Significantly, Pam Bondi, who had previously raised expectations by stating on Fox News that such a list was “sitting on my desk and would soon be made public,” came under scrutiny after the DoJ and FBI jointly confirmed there was no credible evidence supporting the existence of any such list or a blackmail network involving Epstein.

In a similar vein, FBI Director Kash Patel publicly refuted speculation about a secret list of names tied to Epstein and dismissed various conspiracy theories. He said, “The conspiracy theories just aren’t true, never have been.” Patel added that he would continue working under President Trump, despite rumours of tension within the administration related to Epstein disclosures. DoJ request to unseal grand jury records The US Justice Department has formally asked a federal court to unseal grand jury transcripts from the Epstein case. The request also covers transcripts from Maxwell’s trial, according to The Associated Press. Blanche filed the motions on July 18, just one day after Trump instructed the department to proceed. This came after mounting pressure and criticism when the DoJ announced it would not release further documents from the Epstein investigation.

Trump denies involvement with letter ALSO READ: MAGA hats burnt as Trump dismisses Epstein files backlash as 'hoax' Interest in releasing the records increased after The Wall Street Journal reported on a sexually suggestive letter allegedly signed by Trump, said to have been part of a birthday album for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003. Trump has denied any connection to the letter, calling it “false, malicious, and defamatory.” The DoJ has promised to work with New York prosecutors to ensure that private and victim-related information is removed before any documents are released. Normally, grand jury materials remain sealed unless a judge decides otherwise.

Epstein case: Timeline Epstein first came under investigation in 2006 when a 14-year-old’s parents accused him of abuse at his Florida mansion. Reports later revealed that Epstein had paid several teenage girls for sex and that Maxwell had helped recruit them. Despite serious allegations, Epstein received a lenient plea deal in 2008, pleading guilty to two state charges that allowed him to avoid federal prosecution and severe punishment. In 2019, he was arrested again in New York on federal charges. Prosecutors accused him of abusing multiple minors and using a network of associates to find victims. He died by suicide in August 2019, before facing trial.

Trump and Epstein’s past ties Trump and Epstein were known to have mingled socially during the early 2000s. In a 2002 interview, Trump referred to Epstein as a friend, saying, “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” During his campaign, Trump pledged to make case-related documents public if re-elected. Some of his supporters have expressed frustration that this has not yet happened. President Trump’s reaction to the backlash has ranged from irritation to outright dismissal. He has described ongoing interest in the Epstein case as “boring,” “a hoax,” and claimed such conspiracy talk only helps Democrats. He further labelled persistent questioners as “troublemakers and radical left lunatics,” suggesting he is frustrated that the Epstein saga is distracting from what he sees as his administration’s achievements.