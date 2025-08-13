Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / How to book your seat for Independence Day 2025 celebrations at Red Fort?

If you wish to witness the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, ensure to visit Delhi's Red Fort. Here's a step-by-step on where and how to get tickets to attend the event at the Red Fort

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

 Independence Day 2025 Ticket Booking: This Friday marks India's 79th Independence Day, and the nation's capital, Delhi, is getting ready in style. Thousands of people assemble at the famous Red Fort each year to watch the prime minister raise the flag and speak to the country. 
 
With its rich history and sense of patriotism, the festival attracts people from all around the nation. For many people, seeing the tricolour unfold against the magnificent Red Fort is an experience of a lifetime. 
 
Here's all the information you need to reserve your place at this momentous celebration, both online and offline, if you have been hoping to be among the crowd this year. 
 

How to book tickets online for the 79th Independence Day 2025?

The Ministry of Defence's websites, aamantran.mod.gov.in (https://aamantran.mod.gov.in) and e-invitations.mod.gov.in (https://e-invitations.mod.gov.in), make it simple to reserve tickets starting on August 13. Here's how to make an online ticket reservation:

Go to the Ministry of Defence website aamantran.mod.gov.in or e-invitations.mod.gov.in.
Press on the Independence Day 2025 Ticket Booking option here.
Fill in your name, mobile number and number of tickets.
Upload an Aadhaar card or any other valid identity card for identification.
Pick your ticket from three ticket categories: Rs 20 for general, Rs 100 for standard and Rs 500 for premium.
End the payment through online payment (debit/credit card, UPI).
Download your e-ticket with its QR code and seating details.
Save this e-ticket on your mobile or print it for the time of entry.

79th Independence Day 2025: How to get 'offline' tickets?

Between August 10 and 12, tickets can be obtained offline from specific government buildings and designated counters in Delhi. From August 10 to 12, the Ministry of Defence typically sets up temporary counters at a few Delhi government buildings. 
 
Presenting a valid photo ID, such as a passport, voter ID, or Aadhaar card, is required to purchase tickets in person. The cost of the tickets is Rs 20, Rs 100, or Rs 500, and can be paid with cash or online. 
 
A physical ticket will be supplied upon purchase; this ticket needs to be kept secure in order to get access on the day of the event. It is best to be at the counters early to guarantee a ticket because offline tickets are scarce and in high demand. 

How to reach the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day 2025? 

Arrive between 6:30 and 7:00 am on August 15th, since the ceremony at the Red Fort will begin at 7:30 am. The most convenient is the Delhi Metro. Chandni Chowk on the Yellow Line and Lal Qila on the Violet Line are the closest metro stations. The metro will also begin at 4:00 am on this particular day, making it easy for you to get here.
 
Visitors must have their ticket and original photo ID on hand, and be prepared for thorough security inspections at the entry gates due to the high level of protection. It is important to travel light and follow official cautions because there may be special traffic and parking restrictions around the Red Fort.
 

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

