Harvard to submit staff employment forms amid federal scrutiny drive

Harvard University said it would turn over employment forms for thousands of staff to comply with demands from the Department of Homeland Security.

The federal inquiry applies to all current employees and any individual who worked for the university in the past year, Harvard said late Tuesday in a message to its community. Federal regulations entitle the government to review paperwork known as Form I-9 documents, which include information on employment eligibility.

Harvard said it won’t share records for students employed in roles only available to students and that it’s evaluating whether such a request complies with privacy protection obligations.

The DHS notice of inspection for the employment forms is separate from its earlier subpoenas seeking information on Harvard’s international students. A federal judge in Boston last month issued a preliminary injunction blocking efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to prevent Harvard from enrolling international students, which make up about 27 per cent of its population. Harvard has also sued over the White House’s freezing of more than $2.6 billion in federal research funding.

A Harvard spokesperson declined to comment beyond the message to university employees.