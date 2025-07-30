Home / World News / Harvard to submit staff employment forms amid federal scrutiny drive

Harvard to submit staff employment forms amid federal scrutiny drive

Harvard said it won't share records for students employed in roles only available to students and that it's evaluating whether such a request complies with privacy protection obligations

Harvard University
Harvard University said it would turn over employment forms for thousands of staff to comply with demands from the Department of Homeland Security. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
By Janet Lorin and Liam Knox
  Harvard University said it would turn over employment forms for thousands of staff to comply with demands from the Department of Homeland Security. 
 
The federal inquiry applies to all current employees and any individual who worked for the university in the past year, Harvard said late Tuesday in a message to its community. Federal regulations entitle the government to review paperwork known as Form I-9 documents, which include information on employment eligibility. 
 
Harvard said it won’t share records for students employed in roles only available to students and that it’s evaluating whether such a request complies with privacy protection obligations.  
 
The DHS notice of inspection for the employment forms is separate from its earlier subpoenas seeking information on Harvard’s international students. A federal judge in Boston last month issued a preliminary injunction blocking efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to prevent Harvard from enrolling international students, which make up about 27 per cent of its population. Harvard has also sued over the White House’s freezing of more than $2.6 billion in federal research funding. 
 
A Harvard spokesperson declined to comment beyond the message to university employees. 
 
What began as criticism over the university’s handling of antisemitic incidents on campus has since morphed into a bigger standoff over accusations of political bias and criticism of diversity initiatives. Harvard has said the government’s demands for reforms constitute an unconstitutional attempt to wield control over the university’s hiring and admissions decisions and would compromise academic freedom.   
 
The pressure has increased on Harvard and other schools to strike deals with the Trump administration after Columbia University agreed to $221 million in settlement payments and the installation of an independent monitor. 

Topics :Harvard UniversityHarvardWhite House

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

