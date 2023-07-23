Home / World News / Heavy rains in Afghanistan unleash flash floods that kill 12 people

Heavy rains in Afghanistan unleash flash floods that kill 12 people

Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 12 people and left dozens missing, according to a Taliban spokesman and local officials

AP Islamabad
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 2:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 12 people and left dozens missing, according to a Taliban spokesman and local officials.

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Sunday that around 40 people are missing after the flash flooding late Saturday night in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province, west of Kabul.

He added that all relevant authorities have been ordered to provide necessary assistance to the people in the affected areas.

The provincial governor's office in a statement said that hundreds of homes are either damaged or destroyed and the missing people are believed to be under the rubble of collapsed homes.

The statement also said that hundreds of hectares of agricultural land were washed out and destroyed and the highway between the capital Kabul and the central Bamiyan province is also closed due to the floods.

Also Read

Nine killed, 74 others injured due to floods in 23 provinces of Afghanistan

Taliban asks int'l community to recognise 'Islamic Emirate' of Afghanistan

UN report urges Afghanistan's Taliban to end floggings, executions

Afghanistan's Taliban govt shuts down main border point with Pakistan

No obstacles for United Nations to function in Afghanistan: Taliban

Beauty salons banned for neglect of guidelines: Afghanistan's ministry

Pak Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's name likely to be pitched for interim PM

'Soon we shall bid adieu to Twitter brand,' Musk plans to rebrand platform

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Afghanistan, no casualties reported yet

LIVE: Delhi on high-alert, flood alert in Noida; over 700 evacuated in Guj

Topics :AfghanistanFloods

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story