Houthis warn of Red Sea attacks if US backs Israel in war against Iran

Saturday's threat came in a prerecorded video statement by Houthi military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree

Houthis
The armed forces will target its ships and warships in the Red Sea, Saree said. | Credit: Bloomberg
AP Tel Aviv
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 9:38 PM IST
The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have threatened to resume attacks on US vessels and warships in the Red Sea if the Trump administration joins Israel's military campaign against Iran.

US President Donald Trump is weighing active US military involvement in the war.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

