Home / World News / HRCP raises concerns over disappearances, curbs on press in Balochistan

HRCP raises concerns over disappearances, curbs on press in Balochistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has sounded alarm over growing public frustration pertaining to enforced disappearances, economic exclusion, curbs on press freedom

Asia
HRCP raises concerns over disappearances, curbs on press in Balochistan

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 10:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has sounded alarm over growing public frustration pertaining to enforced disappearances, economic exclusion, curbs on press freedom, misgovernance and allegations of political manipulation by the establishment in Balochistan, Geo News reported.

A fact-finding mission led by HRCP in October 2022 said that a palpable sense of anger was seen among ordinary citizens, many of whom even called Balochistan as a 'colony' of the state during meetings with the organisation, as per the news report.

The mission raised concern about the state's widespread use of enforced disappearances to stop dissent, a grievance echoed in numerous conversations, as per the Geo News report. The discontent has been exacerbated by the extensive presence of paramilitary check-posts, which people have said has caused a climate of fear, particularly in Makran.

Balochistan continues to be deprived of its fair share of revenues from large development projects amid the serious economic downtown, Geo News reported, adding that the mission also observed that the absence of a healthy legal trading ecosystem between Balochistan and Pakistan's neighbouring nations has enhanced poverty levels in the province.

The mission called for an immediate halt to unwarranted interference in Balochistan's political affairs by the establishment and accountability for perpetrators of enforced disappearances, according to the news report. It further raised a demand for introducing legislation in the Balochistan Assembly to protect the security and independence of media professionals in the province.

The mission said the Haq Do Tehreek's demands for basic amenities must be fulfilled while any ongoing or planned project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should not affect the Gwadar fisherfolk community's source of livelihood, as per the Geo News report. It feels that the legitimate grievances of the Pashtun population, including those regarding unequal representation in the provincial legislature, must be heard by all political stakeholders.

Earlier in March, Baloch Voice Association, an NGO based in Paris, called upon the United Nations to conduct a thorough investigation into the cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

Speaking at the 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Baloch Voice Association President Munir Mengal said that people have, time and again faced discrimination and marginalization systematically in Pakistan's Balochistan.

"They have been subject to hate speech, violence, and Extrajudicial Killings and even reported by Human Rights Watch as Baloch are facing a slow-motion genocide by Pakistan. This council must acknowledge that this is unacceptable and take action to address these issues," he added.

Topics :India Pakistan relationsPakistan governmentcross border terrorismBalochistan

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 9:00 AM IST

Also Read

UN committee calls for probe into Xinjiang Uyghur human rights violations

Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC

Human trafficking moving deeper underground due to Covid-19: UN report

UN economic body accredits 9 human rights, minority groups after US push

Pakistan pushes to increase non-permanent members in UN Security Council

Ukraine's first deputy foreign minister to arrive in India for 4-day visit

Israeli military retaliates after rockets fired from Syria, no casualties

A $1.5 trillion wall of debt is looming for US commercial properties

Rocket explosion in Jordanian air near border with Syria: Jordanian army

LIVE: India reports 5,357 new cases in 24 hours; active caseload at 32,814

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story