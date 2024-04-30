Home / World News / Huawei Technologies net profit surges 564% as it eclipses Apple in China

Huawei Technologies net profit surges 564% as it eclipses Apple in China

"Industry and global markets will remain rife with uncertainty for rest of 2024. Nevertheless, we are continuously building out mechanisms for global business continuity and agile operations," co said

Photo: Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 11:09 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Huawei Technologies's net profit leapt 564% to 19.65 billion yuan ($2.71 billion) in the first quarter, a regulatory filing by its parent company showed on Tuesday, as it continues to recover from U.S. sanctions.
 
Huawei's revenue for the quarter to March rose 37% to 178.5 billion yuan, the filing to China's National Interbank Funding Center showed. It did not break down how business units, such as consumer and smart car components, performed.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A Huawei spokesperson said "digitalization, intelligence, and decarbonization" helped to drive revenue growth.
 
"The industry and global markets will remain rife with uncertainty for the rest of 2024. Nevertheless, we are continuously building out mechanisms for global business continuity and agile operations," the company said.
 
"We are confident that we can meet our annual business targets and achieve sustainable growth." Last year, Huawei recorded its fastest revenue growth in four years, with a rebound in its consumer segment and income from new businesses like smart car components accelerating its recovery from U.S. sanctions.
 
The company's smartphone business has undergone a renaissance since it was crippled by repeated rounds of U.S. sanctions since 2019, after Huawei rolled out a new high-end smartphone powered by a domestically-made chip last year that has taken Chinese market share from Apple.
 
Apple's share in the world's biggest smartphone market fell to 15.7% in the first quarter from 19.7% a year earlier. That put it almost level with Huawei, which saw sales jump 70%, research firm Counterpoint said last week.
 
Huawei also started selling its highly anticipated, high-end Pura 70 smartphone series this month.
 
It has become a force in smart car technology too, with its driver assistance system touted by at least seven Chinese automakers at the Beijing auto show.

Also Read

Huawei starts sales of Pura 70 smartphone in China amid chips scrutiny

OPPO A59 5G smartphone launched at Rs 14999 onwards: Offers, specs and more

Apple to host 25-min in-store demo sessions with Vision Pro buyers: Report

Sessions court overturns summons to Huawei executives in tax evasion case

Huawei's new mobile carries latest version of advanced made-in-China chip

Court fines Trump $9,000 of contempt for repeatedly violating gag order

China's three astronauts return to earth after six months in space

Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah as ceasefire talks with Hamas continue

India 'shocked' as Elon Musk's surprise China visit leaves them spurned

Pak finance ministry sees inflation at 18.5%-19.5% in April, easing in May

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HuaweiHuawei TechnologiesApple smartphonesChinaChina mobilechinese smartphone industryChinese smartphones

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story