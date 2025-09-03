China showcases new laser, nuclear and hypersonic weapons at parade

China on Wednesday for the first time displayed a range of new weapons at a massive military parade, which included laser weapons, nuclear ballistic missiles, giant underwater drones, besides fifth-generation aircraft, flaunting its military might.

One much-talked-about new weapon, displayed at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of China's victory against Japanese aggression in World War II, was the giant LY-1 laser weapon. The laser weapon, mounted on top of an eight-wheeled HZ-155 armoured truck, can effectively damage the optical sensors of enemy weapons and equipment.

Chinese defence analysts say it will truly change the rules of maritime warfare.

Laser warfare was regarded as the new military domain. India last month successfully test-fired an integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS), especially the high-power laser-based Directed-Energy Weapons (DEW) system, which invited praise from a Chinese military expert who said it should be considered as a significant advancement. Also, China for the first time displayed a new type of DF-5C liquid-fuelled intercontinental strategic nuclear missiles. State-run Global Times reported that the missile has an estimated range of more than 20,000 kms and has advantages in defence penetration and precision. It can cover the entire globe under its strike range, an expert was quoted as saying.

Also, the PLA's first air-launched nuclear missile, the JL-1, has been unveiled atop a military truck. This model is significantly smaller than the JL-3 submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missile, which is on show. Official media says that these two missiles, along with the DF-61 and DF-31, represent the first concentrated display of the PLA's land, sea and air triad strategic nuclear forces", constituting a strategic ace for safeguarding national sovereignty and defending national dignity. Military blogger Ma Yan told the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post that the upgraded intercontinental ballistic missile DF-5C sends the message that China's strategic deterrence is credible, reliable and sufficient.

The DF-5C can reportedly carry up to 10 multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle warheads, meaning that a single missile can target 10 different locations at the same time, she said. The missile can target the enemy's military bases and critical facilities, and adjust the order of strikes. Its existence strengthens our nuclear deterrent strategy, ensuring effective retaliatory strikes, even under the harshest war conditions, she said. The PLA Rocket Force has displayed its new DF-26D, a variant of the DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missile. It can carry both nuclear and conventional warheads and reportedly has a range of up to 5,000km.

Also, China has unveiled its fifth-generation combat planes on active duty for the first time in the grand parade. All five models -- the J-20, J-20A, J-20S and J-35A of the PLA Air Force, as well as the PLA Navy's J-35 flew in several arrowhead-shaped groups. This is the first time in the world that five models of cutting-edge stealth fighter jets have appeared in one parade, state-run China Daily reported. It also marked the maiden public performance of the J-20S, the world's first and only model of twin-seat stealth jet; the J-20A, an upgraded single-seat variant of the J-20 baseline configuration; and the J-35, the first radar-evading combat plane in the Navy, the report said.

This fills a previous gap in China's nuclear arsenal, as the Chinese military lacked a usable air-based nuclear weapon. In addition to these strategic missiles, the parade showcased the CJ-1000 vehicle-mounted supersonic cruise missile, the YJ-18C ship-launched cruise missile, and the YJ-21 air-launched ballistic missile, the official media reports said. Four new types of hypersonic strike missiles YJ-15, YJ-17, YJ-19 and YJ-20 were also displayed, highlighting the Navy's ability to carry out ultrafast, long-distance precision strikes on hostile ships and land targets, according to the Post report. The PLA also displayed its multi-stage, multi-layer air and missile defence network. The PLA Air Force brought six types of advanced systems to the parade.

The occasion marked the public debut of the HQ-20 and HQ-22A anti-aircraft missile systems and the HQ-29 exoatmospheric missile interception system. Wang Yanan, chief editor of Aerospace Knowledge magazine, said that in addition to conventional ballistic missiles, the HQ-19 can defend against hypersonic glide vehicle weapons that boast extremely fast speeds and supreme agility. As a cutting-edge strike hardware, the hypersonic glide vehicle weapon is virtually impossible to intercept by previous air-defence missiles and poses a significant threat to high-value assets, Wang claimed. The largest surface-to-air missile system China has ever shown, the HQ-29 is likely a mid-course interceptor designed to engage threats outside the Earth's atmosphere.

China also displayed its first model of a fourth-generation main battle tank, which features an unmanned turret, an advanced radar, an active protection system as well as augmented reality technology. The Type 99B main battle tank has made its debut. It's the latest variant of China's third-generation tanks, stated to be the lightest that can operate in Tibet. The 99A version weighs 55 tonnes and uses 125mm-calibre guns. It also features active protection systems, including a defensive laser that targets both ground vehicles and helicopters. The Type 99A has been used in military exercises in high-altitude terrain such as the Tibetan plateau near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India.

There are also multiple cameras and sensors distributed around the battle machine to detect potential threats. Also on display were underwater drones and the new H-6J, a modern naval variant of a long-range bomber. The PLA also showcased new types of AI-equipped drones. These include reconnaissance-strike integrated drones, unscrewed wingmen, unscrewed air combat aircraft, and shipborne unscrewed helicopters.