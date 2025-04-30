Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ikea announces launch of Plan & Order Point service in east Bengaluru

Ikea announces launch of Plan & Order Point service in east Bengaluru

This service will be available at its experience centre in East Bengaluru and spans 740 sq metres

IKEA

This new format is part of IKEA’s broader expansion strategy (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swedish home furnishings retailer Ikea has announced the launch of its first Plan & Order Point (PaOP) in India, located in East Bengaluru.
 
This service will be available at its experience centre in East Bengaluru and spans 740 square metres. The new format serves as a customer meeting point offering personalised consultations, planning support, and installation services, the company said in a release.
 
Customers will have the flexibility to choose their preferred level of service—ranging from a do-it-yourself (DIY) approach, guided planning, to complete end-to-end design and installation—with access to Ikea’s entire home furnishing range.
 
This new format is part of Ikea’s broader expansion strategy.
 
 
Susanne Pulverer, chief executive officer and chief sustainability officer at Ikea India, said, “We are beyond excited to launch this new Ikea meeting point format in India. Bengaluru has been a strong growth market for us as the second biggest home furnishings market in India. With the new Plan & Order Point, we are strengthening our local presence and deepening our understanding of how people live at home. This is a strategic step in our continued investment towards scalable, omnichannel expansion in the region.”

Also Read

wedish Ambassador to India, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal & Sri Lanka, Jan Thesleff, along with Susanne Pulverer- CEO and CSO of IKEA India

Ikea begins online delivery in Delhi-NCR, nine other North Indian cities

Ikea

Global furniture major Ikea eyes next round of funding for India play

IKEA

Ikea looking for next phase of investment in India, aims growth: CEO

IKEA

Ikea expands to Delhi-NCR: Online sales to begin before stores open

IKEA

Ikea India aims for operational profitability in couple of years, says CEO

 
Customers begin by booking a free appointment, where Ikea specialists assist with planning their room or entire home—from layouts to product selection.
 
Once the design is finalised, orders can be placed on-site, with options for home delivery, click and collect, or local partner pick-up.
 
Customers can choose to assemble products themselves or opt for Ikea’s assembly service. A selection of products will also be available for immediate purchase.
 
“East Bengaluru is witnessing a surge in residential and commercial development, attracting a diverse population that is seeking well-designed, functional, and stylish homes. With deep insights into living situations gained through extensive home visits across the region, Ikea has studied how residents in the city live, their needs, and aspirations, and has designed the PaOP to meet these local needs,” the company said.
 
Orders placed through this point will be fulfilled via the Ikea Nagasandra store in Bengaluru.
 

More From This Section

The Indian Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry has shown strong resilience amid global headwinds and achieved impressive growth. Credit growth has remained robust, and non-performing assets (NPAs) have reduced to multi-year low

Japan's Rakuten to invest $100 mn in India, increase hiring: India unit CEO

Renewable energy, climate

Inox Green to handle operations, maintenance for 675 MWp solar projects

Indusind Bank

RBI approves interim leadership team after IndusInd CEO Kathpalia quits

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani group's settlement pleas delayed by Sebi's review of processes

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple steps up iPhone production in India amid US-China trade tensions

Topics : IKEA IKEA India Ikea online services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayMeta AI AppMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon