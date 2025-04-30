Ikea announces launch of Plan & Order Point service in east Bengaluru

Swedish home furnishings retailer Ikea has announced the launch of its first Plan & Order Point (PaOP) in India, located in East Bengaluru.
This service will be available at its experience centre in East Bengaluru and spans 740 square metres. The new format serves as a customer meeting point offering personalised consultations, planning support, and installation services, the company said in a release.
Customers will have the flexibility to choose their preferred level of service—ranging from a do-it-yourself (DIY) approach, guided planning, to complete end-to-end design and installation—with access to Ikea’s entire home furnishing range.
This new format is part of Ikea’s broader expansion strategy.
Susanne Pulverer, chief executive officer and chief sustainability officer at Ikea India, said, “We are beyond excited to launch this new Ikea meeting point format in India. Bengaluru has been a strong growth market for us as the second biggest home furnishings market in India. With the new Plan & Order Point, we are strengthening our local presence and deepening our understanding of how people live at home. This is a strategic step in our continued investment towards scalable, omnichannel expansion in the region.”
Customers begin by booking a free appointment, where Ikea specialists assist with planning their room or entire home—from layouts to product selection.
Once the design is finalised, orders can be placed on-site, with options for home delivery, click and collect, or local partner pick-up.
Customers can choose to assemble products themselves or opt for Ikea’s assembly service. A selection of products will also be available for immediate purchase.
“East Bengaluru is witnessing a surge in residential and commercial development, attracting a diverse population that is seeking well-designed, functional, and stylish homes. With deep insights into living situations gained through extensive home visits across the region, Ikea has studied how residents in the city live, their needs, and aspirations, and has designed the PaOP to meet these local needs,” the company said.
Orders placed through this point will be fulfilled via the Ikea Nagasandra store in Bengaluru.