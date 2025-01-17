Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Trump's swearing-in ceremony likely to be moved indoors due to cold weather

The Rotunda is prepared as the inclement weather alternative for each inauguration, and a final decision would be up to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies

President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of intense cold weather, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Inaugural planners are discussing the possibility of moving Trump's swearing-in inside due to the extreme temperatures and icy winds, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the planning before a final announcement was made.

The Rotunda is prepared as the inclement weather alternative for each inauguration, and a final decision would be up to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies in consultation with the Trump, the person said.

