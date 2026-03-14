India condemns Pakistan's air strikes on Afghanistan, calls it aggression

India on Saturday condemned Pakistan's air strikes inside Afghan territory, asserting that Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected.

"India condemns the air strikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan's territory, leading to the death of several civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"This is yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the Pakistani aerial raid on Afghanistan.

"India reiterates that Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected," he said.