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India condemns Pakistan's air strikes on Afghanistan, calls it aggression

Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the Pakistani aerial raid on Afghanistan

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 9:39 PM IST
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India on Saturday condemned Pakistan's air strikes inside Afghan territory, asserting that Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected.

"India condemns the air strikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan's territory, leading to the death of several civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"This is yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the Pakistani aerial raid on Afghanistan.

"India reiterates that Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected," he said.

The Pakistani military carried out air strikes inside Afghanistan in the last few weeks amid an escalating conflict between the two sides.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Pakistan AfghanistanIndia Pakistan relationsBS Reads

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 9:39 PM IST

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