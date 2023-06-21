Home / World News / International Yoga Day 2023: Modi to celebrate Yoga Day at UN Headquarters

International Yoga Day 2023: Modi to celebrate Yoga Day at UN Headquarters

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on the 21st of June. PM Modi will celebrate Yoga Day with officials at UN headquarters this year.

Sudeep Singh Rawat
International Yoga Day 2023: Modi to celebrate Yoga Day at UN Headquarters

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 5:48 AM IST
International Yoga Day has been celebrated every year on the 21st of June since 2014 when PM Modi first proposed the idea of International Yoga Day. The United Nations General Assembly officially adopted it in 2015, recognising the universal appeal yoga has gained across the world.
The day aims to spread awareness about the benefits of Yoga, which significantly improves mental and physical health, enhances flexibility and strength, while giving stress relief and much more.

Yoga also helps to maintain balance in life, and one can grow spiritually to stay peaceful mentally, which gives better clarity in life.

PM Modi will celebrate International Yoga Day at the UN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a US trip from June 20 to June 24. He shared a video message to the countrymen, extending his wishes on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day.
He will celebrate International Yoga Day at United Nations headquarters with the UN leaders and members of the international community.

Piyush Goyal responded to PM Modi leading a Yoga celebration at the UN headquarters, saying it symbolises India's growing strength on the world stage.
PM Modi shared a message over Twitter and wrote, "Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June."

G20 delegates celebrate Yoga Day at Raj Bhavan in Goa

The G20 delegates from different nations in India celebrated the 9th International Yoga Day on Wednesday in the premises of Raj Bhavan in Goa. Several Indian ministers joined the delegates, which included Goa Governor PS Shreedharan Pillai, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and State Defence Minister Ajay Bhatt.
All the delegates and ministers performed several Yoga 'asanas' before the scheduled G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting.

What is the theme for the 9th International Yoga Day 2023?
The theme for the 9th International Yoga Day 2023 is "Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."


Topics :International Yoga DayNarendra ModiUnited Nations

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 6:26 AM IST

