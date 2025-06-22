Home / World News / Iran asks for emergency meeting of UN Security Council over US strikes

Iran asks for emergency meeting of UN Security Council over US strikes

Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, said that the UN's most powerful body must take all necessary measures to hold the US accountable under international law and UN Charter

United Nations Security Council
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations called on Sunday for an emergency Security Council meeting for what he described as America's heinous attacks and illegal use of force against Iran.

In a letter, obtained by the AP, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, said that the UN's most powerful body must take all necessary measures to hold the US accountable under international law and the UN charter.

ALSO READ: Use of force 'dangerous escalation': UN Chief after US strikes on Iran

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns and denounces in the strongest possible terms these unprovoked and premeditated acts of aggression, which have followed the large-scale military attack conducted by the Israeli regime on 13 June against Iran's peaceful nuclear sites and facilities," the letter continued.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel closes airspace after US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities

US strikes 3 nuclear sites in Iran, Tehran vows retaliation: What we know

'No signs of contamination': Iran after US strikes its nuclear facilities

Japan, South Korea mark 60 years of ties despite tensions, uncertainty

Use of force 'dangerous escalation': UN Chief after US strikes on Iran

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsIranIran nuclear agreementUnited Nations Security Council

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story