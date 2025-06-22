Use of force 'dangerous escalation': UN Chief after US strikes on Iran

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced his concern at strikes carried out by the United States on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling them a "dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge".

In a post on X, the United Nations Chief said that the "use of force" by the United States against Iran is a "direct" threat to international peace and security.

He said that there is a "growing risk" that this conflict could "rapidly" get out of control with "catastrophic" consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.

He called on both countries to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the United Nations Charter and other rules of international law.

"At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace."

This came after the United States launched an attack on three nuclear sites in Iran amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. According to a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the US had "successfully" hit three of Iran's key nuclear facilities--Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan--with a "full payload of BOMBS" being dropped on Fordow as the primary target. "We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran's airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home." Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump stated.

Speaking from the White House, US President said, "Iran, bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and easier. For 40 years, Iran has been saying death to Israel, death to the US. They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs... So many were killed by their general, Qasem Soleimani. I decided a long time ago that I would not let this happen. It will not continue." "I thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat. I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they've done, and most importantly, I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight and all of the United States military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades," Trump said.

ALSO READ: With US airstrikes, Trump aims to deliver decisive blow to weakened Iran "I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight... Hopefully, we will no longer need their services and this capacity. I hope that so," the US President stated. The underground site at Fordow and the larger Natanz plant were Iran's two primary uranium enrichment facilities, out of which Natanz had already been hit by Israel with smaller weapons earlier in the week, the New York Times reported. Earlier on Saturday (local time), several US B-2 stealth bombers took off from the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on Friday night (local time) and were seen heading West, CNN reported, citing flight tracking data.

As of Saturday, the aircraft were flying over the Pacific Ocean and appeared to be en route to Guam, as reported by CNN. According to CNN, the B-2 bombers are uniquely equipped to carry the Massive Ordnance Penetrator - a 30,000-pound "bunker buster" bomb believed to be the only weapon capable of targeting Iran's underground Fordow nuclear site. Each B-2 can carry two of these powerful bombs. This strategic redeployment follows a week in which Trump has spent considerable time in the White House Situation Room reviewing military plans and asking advisors about potential outcomes. He has stated that a decision on military action could come sooner than the two-week window he previously mentioned, CNN reported.

ALSO READ: Iran's nuclear agency confirms US strikes, vows work will continue As per the NYT, the strikes on these facilities represent the first time since Iran's 1979 revolution that the US Air Force has launched attacks on key sites within the country--an act considered an act of war. With this move, Trump has directly involved the US military in an open conflict with Iran, a step that successive American presidents, starting with Jimmy Carter, had deliberately avoided. The third site, located near the historic city of Isfahan, is believed to store Iran's stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium. The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel. The conflict started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion".