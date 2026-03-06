Iran calling US to 'make a deal', but 'being a little bit late': Trump

The US President on Thursday (local time) said that the American military, working closely with "wonderful" Israeli forces, is destroying Iran's missiles and drone capability "every single hour."

Speaking at an event with the Inter Miami soccer team, Trump said, "They [Iran] are calling; they are saying, 'How do we make a deal?' I said, 'You are being a little bit late.' Now we want to fight more than they do."

Inter Miami, along with captain Lionel Messi, visited the White House after winning the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup, the first title in the club's history.

Trump added that Iranian missile and drone infrastructure had been heavily targeted in ongoing Operation Epic Fury.

"The United States military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to demolish the enemy far ahead of schedule and at levels that people have never seen before. We are destroying more of Iran's missiles and drone capability every single hour," he said. Trump claimed that Iran's Air Force and Navy had suffered extensive damage. "They don't know what is happening... Their Navy is gone, 24 ships in three days... Their anti-aircraft weapons are gone, so they have no Air Force... All of their aeroplanes are gone... their communications are gone, missiles are gone, launchers are gone, about 60 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively,," he said.

Trump also warned the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, military, to lay down their arms or they will be killed. "I'm once again calling on all members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the military, and the police to lay down their arms. They are only going to be killed. And now is the time to stand up for the Iranian people and help take back your country," he said. The US President offered immunity to those willing to surrender and cooperate. "Accept immunity; we will give you immunity, or you will face absolutely guaranteed death," he warned. Trump further urged Iranian diplomats stationed abroad to seek asylum and assist in shaping what he described as a new future for the country. "We also urge Iranian diplomats around the world to request asylum and to help us shape a new and better Iran with great potential," he said.