Iran must give up nukes, else we will keep 'blowing them away': Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday asked Iran to agree to terms, warning that failure to do so could lead to continued military action. He said Iran now has an opportunity to move away from its nuclear ambitions and take a different course. Speaking at a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said, “They now have the chance — that is, Iran — to permanently abandon their nuclear ambitions and join a new path forward.” “We’ll see if they want to do it. If they don’t, we’re their worst nightmare. In the meantime, we’ll just keep blowing them away.”

Trump added that discussions between the two sides are ongoing, though Tehran has pushed back against claims that it is eager to strike a deal. Speaking at the same meeting, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Washington had shared a detailed “action list” with Tehran aimed at opening negotiations and de-escalating tensions. Witkoff, who is leading the negotiations with Iran using Pakistan as a conduit, indicated there were early signs that Iran may be open to engagement. He added that Tehran appears to be looking for a way to ease the situation, suggesting potential room for progress despite current disagreements.

"We will see where things lead, and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them other than more death and destruction," Witkoff said, adding "We have strong signs that this is a possibility." The proposal comes amid nearly four weeks of sustained conflict involving US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, and Tehran's retaliation against most of its neighbours in the Arabian peninsula. While diplomatic channels have reportedly remained active, Iranian officials have described the current proposal as one-sided, even as they signalled that they haven't completely rejected negotiations.