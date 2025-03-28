Iran responds to letter from Trump as he seeks to jumpstart nuclear talks

Iranian state media said Thursday that Iran has sent an official response to a letter from US President Donald Trump to the Iranian supreme leader that was seen as an attempt to jumpstart talks over Tehran's nuclear programme.

The Iranian response was appropriately sent through Oman on Wednesday, state-run IRNA news agency quoted Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying.

No details have been released of the Iranian response nor the contents of Trump's letter to 85-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which came as the Trump administration levied new sanctions on Iran as part of its maximum pressure campaign.

Araghchi, which not discussing details of the letters, said that Iran's policy "remains firm on not engaging in direct negotiations under maximum pressure and military threats. However, he said that indirect talks, which have taken place under previous administrations, could continue.

Trump letter was handed to Iranian officials by Anwar Gargash, a senior Emirati diplomat, while he visited Tehran on March 12, 2025.

Trump has sought to launch talks on Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme. In addition to sanctions, Trump also has suggested that military action against Iran remained a possibility, while emphasizing he still believed a new deal could be reached.