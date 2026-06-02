Home / World News / Iran halts talks with mediators after Israel threat to bomb Beirut: Report

Iran halts talks with mediators after Israel threat to bomb Beirut: Report

Israel and the US maintain the fighting in Lebanon is separate from the Iran war talks

Israel-Hezbollah, Israel war
Image: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 11:31 PM IST
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Iran stopped communicating with mediators after Israel threatened to bomb Beirut as it continues fighting the Iranian-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah, two semiofficial Iranian news agencies reported.

The reports by the Fars and Tasnim news agencies, both believed to be close to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, come as Iran insists the fighting in Lebanon is part of the wider ceasefire talks with the United States over the war. Israel and the US maintain the fighting in Lebanon is separate from the Iran war talks.

A regional official involved in the mediation, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the talks, said Iran has not communicated at all on Tuesday after saying that a ceasefire needed to be enforced in Lebanon for negotiations to continue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US Iran tensionsIsrael Iran ConflictWest Asia and the Gulf

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 11:31 PM IST

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