Iran’s chief of staff on Wednesday pledged to strike infrastructure throughout Israel if Iranian territory is attacked. This statement followed Tehran’s launch of approximately 200 missiles aimed at Israel, which has vowed retaliation, several media outlets reported.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, speaking on state television, warned that future missile barrages "will be intensified, and all infrastructure of the regime will be targeted." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Iranian media broadcast videos showing missiles being launched last night, which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated were aimed at "three military bases" near Tel Aviv, as well as other locations. The Guard claimed that "90 per cent" of the missiles successfully hit their targets late Tuesday.

The Israeli military reported that Iran fired around 180 missiles towards its territory, with the majority being intercepted.

In June 2023, Iran revealed a new intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching hypersonic speeds of up to 15 times the speed of sound. Then-President Ebrahim Raisi stated that this missile would enhance Iran’s "deterrence capabilities" and contribute to "peace and stability in the region."

Unlike conventional ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles fly at lower altitudes, allowing them to reach targets more swiftly and with a lower risk of interception by modern air defence systems.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Iran’s missile strike a “serious mistake,” following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by Israel last week.

As the United States began discussing a coordinated response with Israel, Iran’s chief of staff reiterated that Israeli infrastructure would be targeted if outside forces acted on behalf of Israel.

Iran’s missile strike on Israel

On Tuesday, October 1, Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israeli actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel managed to fend off the majority of these missiles using its Iron Dome defence system, aided by US naval forces in the area. The missile strikes followed Israel’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

Israeli officials vowed that Iran would face repercussions for the attack, while Hezbollah announced it had seen no Israeli forces in its areas and that its fighters were prepared for any confrontation.

Since the Gaza conflict began on October 7, 2023, with Hamas and other militants launching a deadly invasion of Israel that resulted in nearly 1,200 deaths, Hezbollah has been launching rockets into northern Israel, displacing approximately 70,000 residents.

US, Israel warn of response to Iranian strike

The United States announced on Tuesday that it was in talks about a joint response after Iran launched missiles at Israel, cautioning Tehran of "severe consequences."

Israel vowed to make Iran "pay" for the strike, which involved 180 missiles, most of which were intercepted by Israeli air defences.

In response, Tehran threatened to retaliate against any forces that assisted Israel by attacking Iranian soil.

President Joe Biden voiced his full support for Israel in the wake of the missile assault and indicated that he would confer with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about an appropriate response.