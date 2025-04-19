Home / World News / Iran, US to resume nuclear talks in Oman after Rome meeting concludes

Iran, US to resume nuclear talks in Oman after Rome meeting concludes

The comments by Abbas Araghchi suggest movement in the second round of talks between the two countries, held Saturday in Rome

US Iran,
There was no immediate readout from the US side after the several hours of meetings at the Omani Embassy in Rome's Camilluccia neighbourhood. | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Rome
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 8:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Iranian foreign minister said Saturday that the next round of talks with the United States over Iran's advancing nuclear programme will be in Oman with US envoy Steve Witkoff on April 26. But experts will meet there in the days before.

The comments by Abbas Araghchi suggest movement in the second round of talks between the two countries, held Saturday in Rome.

There was no immediate readout from the US side after the several hours of meetings at the Omani Embassy in Rome's Camilluccia neighbourhood.

The talks were held in a constructive environment and I can say that is moving forward, Araghchi told Iranian state television. I hope that we will be in a better position after the technical talks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

US small manufacturers hopeful on tariffs, but fear growing uncertainty

Israeli strikes on Gaza kills over 90 people in last 48 hours: Palestinians

Keir Starmer holds 'productive' talks with Trump on UK-US trade deal

'It's my job to get killers out,' Trump says as migrants fight deportation

Topics :US Iran tensionsIran nuclear agreementOman

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story