Iran wants to play 'constructive role' in world affairs: Pezeshkian to UN

In his first speech at the UN General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders, Masoud Pezeshkian struck a somewhat more measured tone than his predecessors often have in recent years

Iran, Iran flag
I hope that this message from Iran is carefully heard today, the new president concluded | Photo: Unsplash
AP United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 7:34 AM IST
Iran's new president signalled to world leaders Tuesday that he wants to open a constructive chapter in his country's international relations but he made clear that everyone else, including the United States, needs to do their part.

In his first speech at the UN General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders, Masoud Pezeshkian struck a somewhat more measured tone than his predecessors often have in recent years.

I aim to lay a strong foundation for my country's entry into a new era, positioning it to play an effective and constructive role in the evolving global order, said Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon who ran as a reformer. He took office in July.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, opened the door last month to renewed negotiations with the United States over his country's rapidly advancing nuclear programme, telling Iran's civilian government there was no harm in engaging with its enemy.

The United States, under former President Donald Trump, withdrew in 2018 from Iran's deal with several Western nations to curtail its nuclear programme in exchange for getting sanctions lifted.

It remains unclear just how much room Pezeshkian will have to maneuver, particularly as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war and as the US prepares for a presidential election in November.

Pezeshkian, like Iranian presidents before him, had sharp words Tuesday for Israel. He accused the nation of atrocities, colonialism, crimes against humanity and desperate barbarism as it fights Hamas in Gaza and exchanges fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran backs both militant groups.

Israel's heavy bombardment of Lebanon in recent days cannot go unanswered, he said. He added that consequences would be borne by governments he described as thwarting efforts to end the catastrophe in the Middle East while calling themselves champions of human rights, an apparent reference to the United States and allied Western powers.

Washington has been attempting, with Egypt and Qatar, to get Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire deal. But it has been elusive, and now the developments in Lebanon stand to complicate the efforts further.

Directly addressing the American people, Pezeshkian listed a number of Iranian grievances from sanctions to the 2020 killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a Trump-era US drone strike and then urged all states pursuing a counterproductive strategy towards Iran to learn from history.

We have the opportunity to transcend these limitations and enter into a new era. This era will commence with the acknowledgement of Iran's security concerns and cooperation on mutual challenges, he said, appealing anew for sanctions relief.

I hope that this message from Iran is carefully heard today, the new president concluded.

There was no immediate response from the US or Israel.


First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

