After strikes on nuclear sites, Israel covertly intimidated Iran's elite

In the immediate aftermath of Israel’s airstrikes on Iran on 13 June — which reportedly killed high-ranking military figures and nuclear scientists — Israeli intelligence operatives launched a covert operation designed to intimidate and sow division among Iran’s leadership, The Washington Post has reported.

Covert calls to senior officials

According to the recording, an Israeli intelligence operative told a senior Iranian general closely connected to the country’s ruling elite that he had 12 hours to flee with his wife and child, warning that he was already on their list. The operative reportedly cautioned the general that he and his family could be targeted at any moment, saying that they were closer to him than his own neck vein. The general, a member of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was told he had 12 hours to make a video denouncing the Iranian government.

Intimidating Tehran’s leadership

It remains unclear whether the general complied with the demand or recorded such a video. The general is believed to be alive and still in Iran. The broader intent of the campaign, a second source explained, was to intimidate and unsettle Tehran’s leadership.

Secret operation aided aerial strikes

An Israeli individual who shared the audio and transcript with The Washington Post also provided a description of a second, similar phone call to another senior official closely aligned with Khamenei. The person who shared the recording stated that the audio had not been altered, except for disguising the voice of the Israeli intelligence operative to ensure his anonymity.