Israel invites India to help rebuild regions, hails its role in West Asia

Reuven Azar also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reaction to the 20-point peace plan and said India can contribute significantly to the region

Israeli envoy to India Reuven Azar
"We welcome the statement of Prime Minister Modi. India has a positive role for the region and we will welcome," Reuven Azar said. | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 7:15 PM IST
President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza will allow countries like India to carry out reconstruction activities in the region as New Delhi has been playing a positive role for peace in the Middle-East, Israeli ambassador Reuven Azar said on Tuesday.

The envoy also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reaction to the 20-point peace plan and said India can contribute significantly to the region.

The plan, unveiled after talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, proposes an immediate end to the war in Gaza and release of all the hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours.

Hamas has not yet accepted the peace plan.

In a post on X, Modi welcomed Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict.

"It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region," the prime minister said.

"We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace," he said.

Asked whether India was briefed before the peace plan was firmed up, Azar told reporters that he was not aware about it but indicated that several countries were unofficially apprised about the move.

"We welcome the statement of Prime Minister Modi. India has a positive role for the region and we will welcome," he said.

The Israeli envoy said India can contribute in terms of economic projects in Gaza and Israel would also like to have its involvement in construction activities in the country.

"We are very thankful to the Indian government. India has been playing a positive role in supporting peace in our region. India has a lot to bring to the plate, when it comes to economic activities."  "India is the new builder of the world. As you are building India, we want you to build our regions as well. You (India) are capable of doing it," he said.

Asked about Saudi Arabia recently signing a defence agreement with Pakistan, Azar said it was a sovereign decision by the Gulf nation.

"It is their sovereign decision on how to protect the country. It has nothing to do with any threat coming from Israel," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :World NewsIndiaisraelMiddle EastWest Asia

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

