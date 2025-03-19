Netanyahu blames Hamas after Israeli strikes kill over 400 in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a public address on Tuesday evening (local time), blamed Hamas for the latest escalation of the war. The statement came hours after Israel killed more than 400 in Gaza after breaching the ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Netanyahu in his address defended the resumption of military actions in Gaza. He said, “Hamas is responsible for this war. It invaded our towns, murdered our people, raped our women, and kidnapped our loved ones. Hamas refused offer after offer to release our hostages.”

In a video shared on his X account, Netanyahu said that in the past two weeks, Israel had refrained from taking any military action in the hope that Hamas would change its stance, however, following their rejection of a proposal by Steve Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump, he ordered the military action against them. He further added, “Israel does not target Palestinian civilians. We target Hamas terrorists.”

Netanyahu called on Gazans to get out of harm’s way and move to safer areas, blaming every civilian casualty on Hamas, according to a Reuters report. He also added that “the airstrikes in Gaza are only the beginning and that all ceasefire negotiations will take place under fire.”

Reiterating Netanyahu’s stance, Defence Minister Israel Katz also stated that if Hamas does not release all kidnapped citizens of Israel, hell gates will open in Gaza, and “Hamas’ murderers and rapists will meet the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] with forces they have never known before.”

Here’s what happened so far

On Tuesday, Gaza’s health ministry reported that at least 404 people have been killed while more than 560 were left wounded after airstrikes were ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The airstrikes killed mostly women and children.

According to The Times of India report, Hamas claimed that the strikes killed at least six senior officials, including the head of its civilian government and key security chiefs.

The White House, meanwhile, also blamed Hamas for the renewed conflict. Brian Hughes, National Security Council spokesman stated that Hamas could have released the hostages to extend the ceasefire, however, they chose refusal and war.

An Associated Press report citing an Israeli official said that the country was striking Hamas’ military, its leaders, and infrastructure. The official further added that they are planning to expand the operation beyond airstrikes.

Accusing Hamas of rebuilding and planning new attacks, the official stated that militants and security forces returned to the streets in the last few weeks following the ceasefire. The organisation, however, denied planning any new attacks. (with agency inputs)