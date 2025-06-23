Monday, June 23, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Putin calls Israel a 'Russian-speaking country', explains stance on Iran

Putin calls Israel a 'Russian-speaking country', explains stance on Iran

President Vladimir Putin says Russia's neutrality in the Iran-Israel conflict is shaped by deep ties with both nations, citing Israel's large Russian diaspora and Muslim population at home

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow will not jump into the escalating Iran-Israel conflict despite Washington’s weekend air-strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Addressing the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, he stressed the need to “stay neutral” because “almost two million people from the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation reside in Israel. It is almost a Russian-speaking country today. And, undoubtedly, we always take this into account in Russia’s contemporary history”. 
Putin reminded critics that Russia has “friendly” ties with both Arab and Islamic nations, pointing out that roughly 15 per cent of Russia’s population is Muslim and that Moscow is an observer at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. Those questioning Russia’s loyalty, he said, are “provocateurs”.     
 
 

Long-standing links with Tehran and Jerusalem

Russia’s position reflects decades of balancing interests: the Kremlin enjoys warm political and commercial relations with Israel while simultaneously arming Iran and helping build its first civilian reactor in Bushehr. “Russia has a trusting relationship with Iran,” Putin said, framing the current policy as a continuation of that dual engagement.
 

Moscow condemns ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’

The equilibrium came under strain after the United States dropped 14,000-kg bunker-buster bombs on Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan in “Operation Midnight Hammer”. President Donald Trump hailed the raid as “a spectacular military success”, claiming Iran’s enrichment hubs were “completely and totally obliterated”. 

Moscow’s foreign ministry blasted the strikes as “irresponsible” and “a gross violation of international law”, warning that “a dangerous escalation has begun, fraught with further undermining of regional and global security”.
 

Tehran vows payback before diplomacy

Iran responded by launching missiles at Israel. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared that Tehran would not return to negotiations until it had retaliated: the Islamic Republic had “already at the negotiating table and it was the US and Israel who ‘blew up’ talks”.     
  Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei echoed the defiance on X: “The punishment continues. The Zionist enemy has made a grave mistake, committed a major crime; it must be punished — and it is being punished. It is being punished right now.”
 

Putin’s mediation offer rejected by Trump

Before the US strikes, Putin had offered to broker a cease fire that would let Iran pursue a peaceful nuclear programme while addressing Israeli security fears. President Trump brushed off the idea: “Do me a favour, mediate your own. Let’s mediate Russia first. You can worry about this later.”
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

