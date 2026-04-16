Israel, US goals on Iran 'identical', ready for any scenario: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said Israel and the US share "identical goals" in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The Israeli prime minister said the US has been keeping Israel updated on its contacts with Iran and reiterated that both nations seek the removal of enriched material, an end to Iran's enrichment capabilities, and the reopening of key maritime routes.

"Our goals and those of the United States are identical: We want to see the enriched material removed from Iran, we want to see the cancellation of enrichment capabilities within Iran, and of course, we want to see the opening of the straits," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"It is too early to say how this matter will end, or even how it will progress. In anticipation of the possibility that fighting may resume, we are prepared for any scenario," he said, referring to the fragile two-week ceasefire between Iran and US-Israel set to end on April 22. As Israeli forces and the Shi'ite Lebanese group Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire, Netanyahu said the military continues to strike militant targets while standing by residents in northern Israel. "I stand by the residents of the north who are continuing to stand firm. At the same time, our forces are continuing to strike Hezbollah," he said.

Referring to ongoing operations in Bint Jbeil, a key Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon, Netanyahu said Israeli forces were close to overcoming the area, which has long been considered a symbol of the group's resistance since the 2006 war. Bint Jbeil was the capital of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Netanyahu said he has instructed the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to widen the security zone in southern Lebanon and extend it eastward toward the slopes of Mount Hermon to "better assist our Druze brothers in their time of distress". Netanyahu also confirmed that unprecedented negotiations were underway with Lebanon, facilitated by the United States, marking a significant development as the two countries do not have formal diplomatic relations.

"In the negotiations with Lebanon, there are two central goals: first, the disarmament of Hezbollah, and second, (achieving) a sustainable peace," he said. Meanwhile, the IDF outlined key conditions for any agreement, including establishing a buffer zone up to the Litani River free of Hezbollah presence, retaining operational freedom, and initiating a long-term disarmament process under US supervision. Despite the ongoing negotiations, the Israeli army has continued with its operations and has not been instructed to prepare for a ceasefire. IDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Effie Defrin said forces are actively engaged across southern Lebanon, with five divisions supported by air power.