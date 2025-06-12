World Day Against Child Labour 2025: Theme, significance and where we stand

The goal of World Against Child Labour Day 2025 is to raise awareness about the need to create a world free of child labor and ensure that every child enjoys the right to education and a childhood free from exploitation.

As per UNICEF, it still affects around 138 million children globally, with 54 million of them involved in dangerous occupations.

Even if there has been progress, millions of children still require protection. To do this, it is essential to increase community awareness, improve access to education, and enforce the law more strictly.

World Against Child Labour Day 2025 'Theme'

"Progress is clear, but there’s more to do: Let’s speed up efforts!" is the World Day Against Child Labor 2025 theme. The theme for this year highlights the fact that millions of children are being exploited, despite the fact that many nations have successfully decreased the number of child labor cases.

Now, World Day Against Child Labour 2025 urges unambiguous, coordinated, and persistent actions to guarantee that every child has access to play, education, and a safe childhood.

What is the history of World Child Labour Day?

In 2002, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) established the inaugural World Day Against Child Labor. The program was a component of a larger worldwide effort to eradicate child labor.

This observance has developed over time into a major worldwide occasion that highlights current facts, highlights best practices, and inspires new initiatives from communities, employers, and governments. With two important conventions, the ILO has long promoted worldwide labor norms to safeguard children:

• ILO Convention No. 138 founded the minimum age for employment.

• ILO Convention No. 182 bans the worst forms of child labour.

World Against Child Labour Day 2025: Significance

In keeping with a common understanding, World Day Against Child Labor 2025 places a strong emphasis on speeding activities. In conclusion, the 2025 World Day Against Child Labor is a strong call to action. This day is significant because of the various reasons below:

• Global Awareness: It brings the persistent problem of child labor and the pressing need to defend children's rights to the attention of the world community.

• Policy Focus: Promotes the strengthening of laws, regulations, and enforcement systems by governments in order to eradicate child labor.

• Stakeholder Mobilization: Stakeholder mobilization brings communities, businesses, NGOs, and governments together to work together to end child labor.

• Child-Centered Advocacy: This advocacy highlights children's rights to education, safety, and dignity by providing a forum for their views to be heard.

• Progress Evaluation: Provides an opportunity to assess progress, exchange best practices, and coordinate with international objectives such as SDG Target 8.7, which aims to eradicate child labor by 2025.

World Day Against Child Labour 2025: Target missed

Despite progress, India still faces significant problems with child labor. 11.8 million Indian children between the ages of 5 and 17 were working as child laborers, many of them in dangerous settings, according to the 2011 census.

However, on Wednesday, the eve of World Day Against Child Labour, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNICEF revealed the data. In 2024, about 13.8 crore children worked as children worldwide, with at least 5.4 crore doing dangerous jobs that could endanger their development, safety, or health. However, the global goal of ending child labor by 2025 has not been met yet.

How to end child labour in India and worldwide?

In India, children are employed in industries like mining, construction, agriculture, carpet weaving, brick kilns, restaurants, and tea shops. India and on a global platform, it has taken a number of measures to eliminate child labor, including:

• National Policy on Child Labour (1987)

• National Child Labour Project (NCLP) by Ministry of Labour and Employment

• District Project Societies (DPS)

• Monitoring & Reporting: In 2017

• International Labour Organization (ILO)

• United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

• Durban Call to Action

• International NGOs such as Save the Children, World Vision, and Bachpan Bachao Andolan.