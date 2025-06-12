Home / World News / US DOJ urges federal court not to limit Trump's use of troops in LA

US DOJ urges federal court not to limit Trump's use of troops in LA

Justice Department lawyers argued that a bid by California to limit the troops to guarding federal property and personnel is illegal and called it "a crass political stunt"

US army, US troops, National security guards
Of the federalized National Guard troops, more than 2,000 have been used to protect people and buildings by conducting security patrols| Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Bob Van Voris and Madlin Mekelburg
 
The US Justice Department urged a federal judge not to interfere with the Trump administration’s deployment of the National Guard and US Marines to respond to deportation protests in Los Angeles.  
The Trump administration deployed thousands of National Guard troops and hundreds of US Marines in recent days to respond to protests in Los Angeles, over the objections of state and city officials. California is seeking a court order to limit military involvement in the protests over President Donald Trump’s immigration raids.
 
“There is no rioters’ veto to enforcement of federal law,” the US said in a filing Wednesday. “And the president has every right under the Constitution and by statute to call forth the National Guard and Marines to quell lawless violence.”
 
Justice Department lawyers argued that a bid by California to limit the troops to guarding federal property and personnel is illegal and called it “a crass political stunt.” US District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco has scheduled a hearing in the case for Thursday afternoon. 
 
The president and California Governor Gavin Newsom have traded barbs over attempts to quell unrest in the city. Newsom said the decision to send in troops was illegal, and Trump suggested that Newsom should be arrested for his response to the protests.
 
“President Trump continues to violate the US Constitution and federal law by turning the military into his own personal police force against American citizens,” a spokesperson for Newsom said in a statement.
 
The dispute is the latest flash point in a broader legal fight over the limits of president Trump’s executive power.
 
In a joint statement on Wednesday, Democratic attorneys general from 18 states including New York and Illinois said the deployment was “unlawful, unconstitutional and undemocratic” because it was done without California’s consent.  
 
A group of 19 states and the territory of Guam said in a court filing they support Trump’s use of National Guard troops without California’s consent, calling it “responsible, constitutional and authorized by statute.”
 
Among the state leaders supporting for Trump’s decision is Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, who vowed to use National Guard troops if needed in protests planned for June 14 in the state.
 
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also a Republican, offered to deploy members of the Florida State Guard to assist efforts to respond to the California protests, but Newsom rejected his offer, according to the Orlando Sentinel. 
 
At least 400 people have been arrested in the greater Los Angeles area since the weekend amid clashes between police and demonstrators rallying in response to increasingly aggressive raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
 
Mayor Karen Bass imposed a nighttime curfew on Tuesday in a one-square-mile section of downtown where tensions have run high during days of demonstrations. She said 23 businesses were looted the night before, many were also vandalized and the area had been covered in graffiti.
 
Of the federalized National Guard troops, more than 2,000 have been used to protect people and buildings by conducting security patrols, staffing observation posts and securing the perimeter of federal buildings, Army Major General Niave Knell said in a declaration included in the court filing. More than 700 Marines are “currently training in preparation to conduct similar protection operations,” she said.
 
The case is Newsom v. Trump, 25-cv-04870, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US judge orders release of pro-Palestinian Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil

Trump open to extending July 9 trade talks deadline, to send out letters

Trump acknowledges Elon Musk's apology after spat over 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Donald Trump open to talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un: White House

US tariff revenue hits record high in May, helping cut budget deficit

Topics :Donald TrumpUS immigration lawTrump’s immigration agendaUS immigration policyLos Angeles

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story