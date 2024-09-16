Italy supports EU's tariffs on Chinese exports of electric vehicles

Italy backs tariffs proposed by the European Commission on Chinese exports of electric vehicles (EVs), Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday before a meeting in Rome with China's commerce minister.

"We support the duties that the EU Commission proposes, to protect the competitiveness of our companies," Tajani told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview.

Minister Wang Wentao is visiting Europe for discussions on the European Union's anti-subsidy case against China-made EVs as the vote on more tariffs looms.

He was meeting Tajani on Monday morning and will hold talks with the European Commission's Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on Sept. 19.



"We want to work on a trade plan based on equality, we demand equal access for our products in their markets. Our companies must compete on equal terms," Tajani added.



Italy is aiming for a "climate of positive cooperation, and real reciprocity to avoid dumping and obstacles from Beijing, that at times are incomprehensible," he said.



Italy initially supported tariffs in a non-binding vote of EU members in July but Industry Minister Adolfo Urso told Reuters last week that he expected a negotiated solution.



Italy remains a major carmaker, home to brands including Fiat, part of the Stellantis group. It has also been seeking to woo Chinese carmakers including Dongfeng and Chery Auto to open factories in order to raise vehicle output.



Tajani added that his position did not compromise Italy's "good relations" with China.



At the end of July Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited China, to boost co-operation with the world's second-largest economy and reset trade ties after leaving the Belt and Road infrastructure investment scheme.



President Sergio Mattarella is scheduled to visit China later this year, with Tajani part of the delegation, the minister said.

The European Commission is on the brink of proposing final tariffs of up to 35.3 per cent on EVs built in China, on top of the EU's standard 10 per cent car import duty.



The proposed duties will be subject to a vote by the EU's 27 members. They will be implemented by the end of October unless a qualified majority of 15 EU members representing 65 per cent of the EU population vote against them.



