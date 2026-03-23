Jaishankar speaks with Marco Rubio on West Asia conflict, energy concerns
The Jaishankar-Rubio phone conversation came hours after US President Donald Trump extended Washington's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by five days
The Jaishankar-Rubio phone conversation came hours after US President Donald Trump extended Washington's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by five days
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio focusing on the consequences of the West Asia conflict on the global economy.
The Jaishankar-Rubio phone conversation came hours after US President Donald Trump extended Washington's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by five days.
First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 11:15 PM IST