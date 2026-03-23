Home / World News / Jaishankar speaks with Marco Rubio on West Asia conflict, energy concerns

Jaishankar speaks with Marco Rubio on West Asia conflict, energy concerns

The Jaishankar-Rubio phone conversation came hours after US President Donald Trump extended Washington's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by five days

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Marco Rubio
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (File Photo: PTI)
PTI New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 11:18 PM IST
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio focusing on the consequences of the West Asia conflict on the global economy.

The Jaishankar-Rubio phone conversation came hours after US President Donald Trump extended Washington's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by five days.

"Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch," the external affairs minister said in a social media post on his conversation with Rubio. 
 

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Topics :Subrahmanyam JaishankarUnited StatesUS Iran tensionsWest AsiaMiddle East

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 11:15 PM IST

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