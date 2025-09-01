Home / World News / Japanese firms pare growth in capital spending as Trump tariffs hit

Japanese firms pare growth in capital spending as Trump tariffs hit

Capex on goods excluding software gained for a fifth consecutive quarter in the three months through June, but pace of increase decelerated sharply to 0.2 per cent from 2 per cent in previous period

japan, japanese skyline, skyline, cityscape, city view
Japan’s trade ministry is seeking a tax revision for the year that will start in April to encourage companies to make domestic investments | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 8:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Yoshiaki Nohara
 
Japan’s businesses largely reined in growth in capital spending, taking a more cautious view of the outlook as the Trump administration’s tariff campaign intensified.  
Capital expenditure on goods excluding software gained for a fifth consecutive quarter in the three months through June, but the pace of increase decelerated sharply to 0.2 per cent from 2 per cent in the previous period, the Finance Ministry reported Monday. That compares with a 1.3 per cent gain in corporate investment reported in the preliminary reading of Japan’s gross domestic product. The latest reading will be factored into a revised GDP report for the period ended in June due on Sept. 8. 
 
Compared with a year ago the figures looked stronger, with investment including software rising 7.6 per cent, compared with the median estimate of a 6.1 per cent gain. Still, Profits only increased 0.2 per cent from a year earlier while sales gained 0.8 per cent, suggesting that companies’ margins are being squeezed as they absorb the impact from US tariffs. 
 
The data provide clues as to how companies are planning for the future at a time when global trade frictions centered largely around US policies have increased economic uncertainties. In the second quarter, the US raised auto tariffs on Japan by an extra 25 per cent and threatened to impose a 25 per cent universal levy on many items from the Asian nation. In July, the two sides struck a deal to set both auto and across-the-board tariffs at 15 per cent, but the deal hasn’t been fully implemented yet. 
“Capital investment is currently positive, but companies will likely become more cautious going forward as the impact of Trump’s tariffs intensifies,” said Taro Saito, the head of economic research at NLI Research Institute. “Non-manufacturing sectors are holding steady in terms of profits, but manufacturing, particularly the automotive sector, is deteriorating.”
 
Compared to the previous quarter, profits fell 10.9 per cent for the manufacturing sector in the second quarter, while they only dropped 0.2 per cent for the service sector. 
 
Monday’s data will be used to revise the second-quarter GDP report after the preliminary reading showed faster-than-expected growth. The economy has now expanded for five consecutive quarters. While the lower quarter-on-quarter capex gain reported today points to a possible downward revision for business spending, the data also offered mixed signals with a disparity between manufacturers ramping up investment while service sector businesses cut back on spending.
 
The tariffs are weighing on exporters, raising concerns that their profitability and capacity to raise wages could be compromised along the way. Exports sustained their steepest drop in more than four years in July, extending the streak of declines to three months. Some companies have borne much of the tariff burden, allowing profit margins to shrink in a bid to maintain market share. 
A $550 billion investment mechanism, a key pillar in the Japan-US trade deal, has raised some concerns at home that Japanese companies may focus on investing in the US and leave their domestic operations behind. 
Japan’s trade ministry is seeking a tax revision for the year that will start in April to encourage companies to make domestic investments. The aim is to improve their earnings and solidify a positive economic cycle including wage growth, according to the ministry. 
 
The Bank of Japan continues to monitor the impact of the tariffs on the economy as it considers whether to raise interest rates again this year. In its latest outlook report on July 31, the bank said “business fixed investment has been on a moderate increasing trend” while there has been some front-loading and a subsequent reactionary decline in exports and production, due to the US tariffs. The bank is expected to hold rates at its next policy meeting Sept. 19. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Man arrested after ramming car into gates of Russian consulate in Sydney

Mitsubishi Heavy to double gas turbine capacity as global demand surges

BYD sees first profit drop in 3 yrs, showing no automaker safe in price war

South Korea exports stay solid on chip demand despite Trump tariffs

China's defence expansion in Southeast Asia fuels new superpower rivalry

Topics :JapanBank of JapanTrump tariffsUS tariffs

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story