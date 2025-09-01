Home / World News / Man arrested after ramming car into gates of Russian consulate in Sydney

Man arrested after ramming car into gates of Russian consulate in Sydney

Police said a 39-year-old man drove into the consulate gates after refusing to speak with officers, injuring a 24-year-old constable before being arrested

Police officers stand at the scene after a car crashed into the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australia, September 1, 2025 | REUTERS
Police officers stand at the scene after a car crashed into the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australia, September 1, 2025 | REUTERS
Reuters SYDNEY
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 8:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A man was arrested on Monday after ramming his car into the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australian police said.
Police said that officers responded shortly after 8 am. 
(2200 GMT) to reports of an unauthorised vehicle parked in the driveway of an address on Fullerton Street that corresponded with the location of the Russian consulate. 
Officers attempted to speak to the driver before he drove his vehicle into the gates, New South Wales police said in a statement. 
A neighbour who witnessed the incident said he saw the car force its way through the gates after the driver was instructed to step out of the vehicle. 
"The policemen continued to ask him to get out of the car, he didn't get out of the car. They drew their firearms," he said, declining to give his name. 
"It was quite dramatic on a Monday morning." Television footage from Australian networks Sky News and Nine showed a white SUV with a smashed window abandoned next to a Russian flagpole on the grounds of the consulate in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra. 
"Get out of the car now," police shouted at the man in the car inside the grounds, according to an eyewitness video of the incident viewed by Reuters. 
A 39-year-old man was arrested and a 24-year-old constable received an injury to his hand, police said. 
A person who answered a phone at the consulate declined to comment on the incident. 
Tim Enright, a construction worker who was on the roof of a nearby building at the time, said he saw a police officer taking photos of a car parked near the consulate around 8 a.m. 
He said he then heard sirens and a police helicopter arrived at the scene. 
A flatbed truck later took a white SUV from the grounds of the consulate, a Reuters witness said. 
The consulate was briefly closed before reopening, said people behind a police cordon who had Monday visa appointments.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mitsubishi Heavy to double gas turbine capacity as global demand surges

BYD sees first profit drop in 3 yrs, showing no automaker safe in price war

South Korea exports stay solid on chip demand despite Trump tariffs

China's defence expansion in Southeast Asia fuels new superpower rivalry

China's top banks under strain from rising loan losses, shrinking margins

Topics :RussiaConsulateAustraliaSydney

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story