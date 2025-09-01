Man arrested after ramming car into gates of Russian consulate in Sydney

A man was arrested on Monday after ramming his car into the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australian police said.

Police said that officers responded shortly after 8 am.

(2200 GMT) to reports of an unauthorised vehicle parked in the driveway of an address on Fullerton Street that corresponded with the location of the Russian consulate.

Officers attempted to speak to the driver before he drove his vehicle into the gates, New South Wales police said in a statement.

A neighbour who witnessed the incident said he saw the car force its way through the gates after the driver was instructed to step out of the vehicle.