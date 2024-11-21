Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 'Jeff Bezos advised selling Tesla stocks thinking Trump would lose': Musk

'Jeff Bezos advised selling Tesla stocks thinking Trump would lose': Musk

Donald Trump is set to assume office on January 20 and has been naming his picks for key administrative roles. The list also features Musk, who will co-lead DOGE to make the US govt more 'efficient'

Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk file photo.
Nisha Anand Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed on Thursday that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had advised people to sell their Tesla and SpaceX stocks, asserting that Donald Trump would not win the US presidential elections held on November 5.
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk said:
 
“Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that Donald Trump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stocks.” Mar-a-Lago is Trump’s luxury estate in Florida, US.   

Bezos-Washington Post controversy

Bezos faced criticism ahead of the US elections for his role as the owner of The Washington Post. The newspaper decided not to endorse any candidate in the presidential election, breaking a long-standing tradition.
 
In a column defending the decision, Bezos cited concerns about declining trust in traditional media. However, the move drew sharp public criticism and led to resignations from some staff members, who felt the decision undermined the newspaper’s role in guiding voters.

More From This Section

Russia launches intercontinental ballistic missile attack on Ukraine

FBI arrests man accused of plotting attack on New York Stock Exchange

Russian military claims it shot down two British-made Storm Shadow missiles

Sundar Pichai dials Donald Trump to congratulate, Elon Musk joins call

MIT goes tuition-free for families earning below $200k in 2025: Details

 
According to reports, The Washington Post had initially planned to endorse Kamala Harris, continuing its decades-old practice, but the endorsement article was never published.

Trump’s comeback to the White House

Donald Trump’s return to the White House is being hailed as one of the strongest comebacks in US political history. The president-elect won all seven swing states, underscoring how his ‘America-First’ campaign resonated with voters and dashed Kamala Harris’ hopes of becoming the first woman president.

Department of Government Efficiency

As Trump prepares to assume office on January 20, he has been announcing picks for key administrative roles. Notably, Elon Musk has been appointed co-head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
 
Trump announced that the department would provide “entrepreneurial” advice to streamline government operations. The focus will be on eliminating unnecessary policies, reducing redundancies, and making governance more efficient.
 
The department has stated its intent to simplify administrative processes by cutting overlapping jobs and ensuring optimal resource use.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

How Donald Trump's win could boost Musk's & Bezos' India ambitions

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and the billions of ways to influence an election

'Perception of bias': What Jeff Bezos said on the WaPo not endorsing Harris

Washington Post withheld endorsement to fight credibility gap: Bezos

Elon Musk's wealth soars $34 bn as Tesla shares post biggest decadal gain

Topics :Jeff BezosElon MuskDonald TrumpTeslaSpaceXBS Web ReportsUS Elections

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story