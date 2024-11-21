'Jeff Bezos advised selling Tesla stocks thinking Trump would lose': Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed on Thursday that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had advised people to sell their Tesla and SpaceX stocks, asserting that Donald Trump would not win the US presidential elections held on November 5.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk said:

ALSO READ: Sundar Pichai dials Donald Trump to congratulate, Elon Musk joins call “Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that Donald Trump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stocks.” Mar-a-Lago is Trump’s luxury estate in Florida, US.

Bezos-Washington Post controversy

Bezos faced criticism ahead of the US elections for his role as the owner of The Washington Post. The newspaper decided not to endorse any candidate in the presidential election, breaking a long-standing tradition.

In a column defending the decision, Bezos cited concerns about declining trust in traditional media. However, the move drew sharp public criticism and led to resignations from some staff members, who felt the decision undermined the newspaper’s role in guiding voters.

According to reports, The Washington Post had initially planned to endorse Kamala Harris, continuing its decades-old practice, but the endorsement article was never published.

Trump’s comeback to the White House

Donald Trump’s return to the White House is being hailed as one of the strongest comebacks in US political history. The president-elect won all seven swing states, underscoring how his ‘America-First’ campaign resonated with voters and dashed Kamala Harris’ hopes of becoming the first woman president.

Department of Government Efficiency

As Trump prepares to assume office on January 20, he has been announcing picks for key administrative roles. Notably, Elon Musk has been appointed co-head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump announced that the department would provide “entrepreneurial” advice to streamline government operations. The focus will be on eliminating unnecessary policies, reducing redundancies, and making governance more efficient.

The department has stated its intent to simplify administrative processes by cutting overlapping jobs and ensuring optimal resource use.