Business Standard
Home / World News / Sundar Pichai dials Donald Trump to congratulate, Elon Musk joins call

Sundar Pichai dials Donald Trump to congratulate, Elon Musk joins call

Elon Musk joins Sundar Pichai's congratulatory call to President-elect Donald Trump, solidifying his close ties with the leader

Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk’s close association with US President-elect Donald Trump was highlighted once again when the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer (CEO) joined a congratulatory phone call between Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Trump.
 
Pichai reached out to Trump to congratulate him on his victory over Kamala Harris in the recent 2024 US presidential elections.
 
Elon Musk has previously raised concerns about perceived biases in Google’s search results, claiming that searches for Trump often directed users to content related to Harris. His involvement in high-level discussions with world leaders is not new, as Musk has frequently participated in similar calls and offered input on leadership decisions.
 
 
  Musk’s strong rapport with Trump has earned him the informal title of “First Buddy”. The two have been seen together at several high-profile events, including the launch of the SpaceX Starship rocket and the UFC heavyweight bout on November 16.

More From This Section

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MIT goes tuition-free for families earning below $200k in 2025: Details

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Anura Kumara

Sri Lankan President pledges to restore law and order, address wrongdoings

COP29

COP29 produces streamlined climate finance draft, but key issues remain

Social Media

Australia introduces world-first social media ban for children under 16

Google Chrome

US justice department seeks Google Chrome's sale to restrict monopoly

Musk’s role in Trump’s new administration

In Trump’s incoming administration, Musk will lead the newly established “Department of Government Efficiency”, alongside Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. This department aims to streamline federal operations, cut excessive regulations, and reduce government waste.
 
Trump praised the duo, saying: “Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies — essential to the ‘Save America’ movement.”

Trump’s praise for Musk

Musk was also prominently mentioned in Trump’s victory speech, where he was described as “an amazing guy.” Trump told supporters: "We have a new star, a star is born: Elon. He’s an amazing guy. We were sitting together tonight. You know, he spent two weeks in Philadelphia, in different parts of Pennsylvania, campaigning.”
 
The two spent election night at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, closely monitoring the results as Trump secured his return to the Oval Office after a four-year hiatus.

Also Read

Under Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will serve in informal advisory roles.

Musk, Ramaswamy share their blueprint for govt reforms including job cuts

White House, US, United states

Elon Musk, Ramaswamy eye five-day office week for federal employees

Jaguar logo

Jaguar unveils new logo ahead of electric car launch, Musk takes a jibe

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

Trump, Musk solidify their bond with Texas trip for Starship rocket launch

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sudhanshu

Updates: BJP accuses Congress-led MVA of shady transactions day before polling in Maharashtra

Topics : Elon Musk Kamala Harris Sundar Pichai Donald Trump US President Trump US presidential elections BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon