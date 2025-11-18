Home / World News / Jeff Bezos enters AI race with Project Prometheus: All we know about it

Jeff Bezos enters AI race with Project Prometheus: All we know about it

Jeff Bezos has re-entered an operational role by becoming co-CEO of Project Prometheus, a well-funded AI startup aiming to build advanced models for engineering, robotics and scientific discovery

Jeff Bezos
With Project Prometheus, Bezos is stepping into a crowded artificial intelligence landscape where smaller firms are trying to break through with new software | Image: Bloomberg
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and one of the wealthiest people in the world, is returning to an operational role as co-chief executive of Project Prometheus, an artificial intelligence startup, The New York Times reported.
 
Bezos’s role as co-chief executive is the first time he has taken a formal operational position at any company since stepping down as Amazon’s chief executive in 2021.
 

What will Project Prometheus do?

 
The company is focusing on technology that aligns with Bezos’s longstanding interest in space exploration. Project Prometheus is developing artificial intelligence tools to support engineering and manufacturing across sectors such as computing, aerospace and automobiles. It remains unclear where the company will be headquartered.
 
Both Project Prometheus and Periodic Labs aim to build AI models that learn in far more complex ways than conventional chatbots.
 

Why it matters

 
With Project Prometheus, Bezos is stepping into a crowded artificial intelligence landscape where smaller firms are trying to break through with new software while competing against industry giants such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Meta and Google.
 
With $6.2 billion at launch and nearly 100 employees from OpenAI, DeepMind and Meta, Project Prometheus is already one of the world’s most well-financed early-stage AI startups.  ALSO READ | Amazon set to raise $12 billion in first US bond sale to fuel AI growth 

Who will run Prometheus with Bezos?

 
Bezos will share the co-chief executive role with Vik Bajaj, a physicist and chemist who has worked closely with Google co-founder Sergey Brin at Google’s X, known as “The Moonshot Factory”.
 
Bajaj also helped launch Verily, a life-sciences research lab under Alphabet, and co-founded Foresite Labs, which incubates AI and data-science startups.
 

The big picture

 
The startup is part of a wave of companies applying artificial intelligence to physical tasks, including robotics, drug design and scientific discovery. This year, several researchers left OpenAI, Meta and Google DeepMind to establish Periodic Labs, a firm building artificial intelligence that can speed up discoveries in chemistry and physics.
 

Elon Musk reacts

 
Billionaire Elon Musk, who himself has ventured into the AI race with his startup xAI, criticised Bezos’s new venture by calling him a “copycat”.
 
In the past, Musk has made similar accusations after Bezos’s Blue Origin and his SpaceX overlapped in space-launch ambitions.
 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon set to raise $12 billion in first US bond sale to fuel AI growth

Human rights office urges Colombia to suspend airstrikes after child deaths

Trump admin sues California over law banning masked federal agents

What's next for the Epstein files after Trump's social media posts?

Trump says US will sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia despite China concerns

Topics :Jeff BezosArtificial intelligenceAmazonAI start-upBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story