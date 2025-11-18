Home / World News / Trump admin sues California over law banning masked federal agents

Trump admin sues California over law banning masked federal agents

The law prohibits neck gaiters, ski masks and other facial coverings for local and federal officers, including immigration enforcement agents, while they conduct official business

Gavin Newsom
Newsom has called the practice of masked federal agents arresting people across the state dystopian (Photo:PTI)
AP Los Angeles
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 10:26 AM IST
The Trump administration filed a lawsuit Monday over California's new laws banning federal agents from wearing masks and requiring them to have identification while conducting operations in the state.

The federal government has argued the laws threaten the safety of officers who are facing unprecedented harassment, doxing, and violence and said it will not comply with them.

California became the first state to ban most law enforcement officers, including federal immigration agents, from covering their faces while conducting official business under a bill that was signed in September by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The law prohibits neck gaiters, ski masks and other facial coverings for local and federal officers, including immigration enforcement agents, while they conduct official business. It makes exceptions for undercover agents, protective equipment like N95 respirators or tactical gear, and it does not apply to state police.

Newsom also signed legislation requiring law enforcement to wear clear identification showing their agency and badge number while on the job. The laws require federal law enforcement agencies to issue a mask policy by July 1, 2026, and a visible identification policy by January 1, 2026.

California's anti-law enforcement policies discriminate against the federal government and are designed to create risk for our agents. These laws cannot stand," US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a press release.

The lawsuit said there have been multiple incidents where Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were followed and their families threatened. It cites a case of three women in Los Angeles who are being accused of livestreaming while following an ICE agent home and posting the address on Instagram.

Given the personal threats and violence that agents face, federal law enforcement agencies allow their officers to choose whether to wear masks to protect their identities and provide an extra layer of security, the lawsuit said.

Newsom has called the practice of masked federal agents arresting people across the state dystopian.

Critics have raised concerns about the increased role of federal agents in local policing and often unidentified agents conducting immigration enforcement activities.

If the Trump administration cared half as much about public safety as it does about pardoning cop-beaters, violating people's rights, and detaining US citizens and their kids, our communities would be much safer," a spokesperson for Newsom's office said in a statement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a memo in October to law enforcement agencies across the country advising officers to clearly identify themselves in the field. It cited several incidents where masked criminals posed as immigration officers robbed and kidnapped victims.

The federal government also said in its lawsuit that the laws violate the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, which prohibits states from regulating the federal government. It said the law banning federal officers from wearing masks discriminates against the federal government because it exempts state police.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office said it was reviewing the complaint.

It's problematic when Californians can't tell the difference between a law enforcement officer who is charged with protecting them and a criminal who is attempting to cause them harm," Bonta's office said in a statement. The FBI itself has warned that the practice of ICE agents obscuring their identity has led to a rise in copycats committing crimes, threatening public safety and eroding trust in law enforcement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

