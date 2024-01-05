Jeffrey Epstein list: Second batch of court documents release more names

Following the release of a 950-page document earlier this week, a second set of documents related to the notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were disclosed on Friday. These court records, comprising 19 exhibits totalling 327 pages, were previously sealed and are part of a Manhattan federal court lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Epstein's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. Some of the names disclosed include Doug Band, a former aide to ex-President Bill Clinton, Ron Burkle (co-founder of Yucaipa Companies), journalists Vicky Ward and Sharon Churcher, and Eva Dubin, wife of billionaire Glenn Dubin.

The initial list included prominent figures like former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, Britain's Prince Andrew, magician David Copperfield, Stephen Hawking, and French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel. Famous figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, Bruce Willis, and Kevin Spacey were also mentioned.

It is important to note that not every person mentioned in the documents is accused of wrongdoing. The list includes sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein's employees, and even some people with only a passing connection to the Epstein scandal. Some names have been redacted, and in total, the documents are anticipated to encompass nearly 200 names.

These names had earlier been redacted as J Doe variants in the court papers. Judge Loretta A Preska had given people whose names would be disclosed until January 1 to appeal the order. The Judge had reasoned that many of the names had already been known to the public and media.

Jeffrey Epstein, known for socialising with Wall Street titans, royalty, and celebrities, faced accusations of sex trafficking and took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial. Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's prominent accusers, filed a lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, alleging Maxwell's involvement in recruiting her for abuse when she was underage.

Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of British media mogul Robert Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in recruiting underage girls for Epstein's activities.

