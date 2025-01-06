Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-US ties have reached new heights in tech, defence, AI, says PM Modi

The iCET was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in May 2022 with an aim to forge greater collaboration between India and the US in areas of critical technologies

PM Narendra Modi with CM Eknath Shinde
Sullivan's trip comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a six-day visit to the US. Imgae: X @narendramodi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:18 PM IST
The India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership has scaled new heights, including in areas of technology and defence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met him.

Sullivan is on a visit to India two weeks ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the US.

"It was a pleasure to meet the US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46," Modi said on 'X'.

"The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence," he said.

 

"Look forward to building upon this momentum in ties between our two democracies for the benefit of our people and global good," Modi added.

Sullivan held wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The implementation of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology or iCET figured in the two meetings.

The iCET was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in May 2022 with an aim to forge greater collaboration between India and the US in areas of critical technologies.

Last year, the two sides unveiled a raft of transformative initiatives to deepen India-US cooperation in areas of semiconductor, critical minerals, advanced telecommunication and defence space.

Sullivan's trip comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a six-day visit to the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiJoe BidenUS India relations Donald Trumpartifical intelligencedefence sector

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

