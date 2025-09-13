Home / World News / 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka, tsunami alert issued

7.4-magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka, tsunami alert issued

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for parts of the Pacific; the tremor of the earthquake follows recent quakes and a volcanic eruption in the region

Earthquake
Following the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for parts of the Pacific. (Photo/Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck early Saturday near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region, the Associated Press reported.  The quake’s epicentre was located 111.7 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at a depth of 39 km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
 
Following the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for parts of the Pacific. Officials urged residents in coastal areas to stay alert.   
 

Volcanic eruption in August

 
The earthquake comes just over a month after a major volcanic eruption in the Kamchatka Peninsula. The eruption, which scientists described as the first in hundreds of years, was triggered in August after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake and a 7.0-magnitude quake struck the region.
 
At the time, Russia’s Ministry for Emergency Situations issued a tsunami warning for three parts of Kamchatka, which was later withdrawn.
 

Series of strong quakes in the region

 
In July, the Kamchatka Peninsula was also hit by a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake that caused widespread concern. The quake struck at a depth of around 19 kilometres and was centred about 125 kilometres east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
 
The July quake triggered tsunami waves as high as four metres, damaging several areas across the Pacific, according to Reuters. Authorities in eastern Russia ordered evacuations along the coast after the alert.
 
Japan’s Meteorological Agency said the first tsunami wave, measuring about 30 centimetres, reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido, according to the Associated Press.
 

High seismic activity

 
According to the USGS, the July earthquake was shallow, with a depth of 19.3 kilometres (12 miles). Its epicentre was located near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of about 165,000 people on Avacha Bay.
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Taiwan records 31 Chinese aircraft, 13 naval vessels around its territory

At least 193 passengers killed in 2 boat accidents in northwestern Congo

UN chief calls for stronger peace efforts amid rising global conflicts

Hong Kong pitches itself as local assembly base for Chinese EV makers

US backs Philippines, rejects China's nature reserve plan in disputed sea

Topics :RussiaEarthquakeTsunamiBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story