Kanye West's 'Heil Hitler' blows up on X, banned on Spotify, YouTube

Rapper Kanye West , the winner of 24 Grammys over the course of his career in hip-hop, is facing widespread backlash once again after releasing a controversial new song titled ‘Heil Hitler’.

The track, released on May 8 by the 47-year-old artist who now goes by the name Ye, dropped on the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II . It quickly went viral, amassing nearly 10 million views by Saturday.

In the music video, dozens of men wearing animal pelts and masks stand in a block formation, chanting the song’s title. Ye raps about being misunderstood and touches on his custody battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The video ends with an audio clip of a speech by Adolf Hitler — a choice that has outraged many viewers and watchdog groups.

Platforms respond swiftly, but not all

The response from major platforms was swift. A YouTube spokesperson told NBC News, “We removed the content and will continue to take down reuploads.” Reddit echoed the sentiment, saying, “Hate and anti-Semitism have absolutely no place on Reddit.”

NBC News reported that Reddit moderators began removing the song from subreddits, including r/Kanye, which has over 1.1 million members. A Reddit spokesperson said, “We are removing the song and any celebration of its message… including antisemitic content,” citing the platform’s hate speech policy.

The song was also removed from Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud. On Facebook, NBC News found more than a dozen reuploads. On YouTube, at least six reuploads had gained hundreds of thousands of views.

Despite these actions, X remains the platform where the song gained the most traction.

Ye uploaded the video to X on Thursday. By Friday evening, it had been viewed over 6.5 million times, and by Saturday, the song had 10 million views. The post was amplified by over 12,000 users, including several right-wing influencers. In one clip, Ye reposted influencer Andrew Tate — a self-described misogynist — listening to the song in his car. That video alone reached over three million views.

Ye’s history of controversy

This isn’t Ye’s first brush with controversy over hateful rhetoric. In February, his X account was deactivated after a multi-day rant filled with anti-Semitic slurs, during which he repeatedly referred to himself as a ‘Nazi’.

That same month, his Yeezy fashion website was taken offline after white T-shirts with swastikas went on sale.

Ye has previously been banned from X for nearly eight months for violating rules against inciting violence. Adidas also cut ties with him in 2022 over anti-Semitic remarks. That partnership had been among the most lucrative in sportswear history and helped Ye reach billionaire status. As of Saturday, Forbes estimated his net worth at $400 million.

Concerns over platform accountability

The controversy once again raises concerns about how social media companies handle hate speech, especially from high-profile figures. While some platforms took action quickly, others allowed the song to spread for days.

Since Elon Musk acquired X in 2022, he has framed himself as a free speech advocate. But critics say the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is enabling hate speech and amplifying those who align with his political views. Musk, now a close ally of President Donald Trump, reportedly donated $277 million to Trump and other Republican candidates for the 2024 election.

(With AFP inputs)