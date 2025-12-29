Trump meets Zelenskyy amid renewed US push to end Ukraine conflict

US President Donald Trump said the United States and Ukraine are “getting a lot closer, maybe very close” to a peace agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine war after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida.

The two leaders met at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and later addressed a joint news conference, signalling movement on several sensitive issues in the negotiations. Trump said he believes both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin want peace, reiterating his long-standing efforts to broker a settlement.

Before the meeting, Trump held a phone call with Putin lasting over an hour, which he described as “very productive”. Kremlin officials called the conversation friendly and businesslike. Trump said he would speak to Putin again after meeting Zelenskyy.

What progress has been made on security guarantees for Ukraine? Zelenskyy said an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine has been reached, calling it a key milestone for achieving lasting peace. Trump said discussions were about 95 per cent complete on this issue and indicated that European countries are expected to play a central role, with backing from the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed progress and announced a “Coalition of the Willing” meeting in Paris in early January to finalise contributions. Zelenskyy also spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ahead of the talks, underlining the importance of broad international support.

The US has offered certain security assurances similar to those extended to Nato members. Zelenskyy has previously indicated he could consider dropping Ukraine’s Nato bid if the guarantees adequately protect the country. Why does Donbas remain the toughest issue in negotiations? Both leaders acknowledged that the future of eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region remains unresolved. Trump described territorial questions as the most difficult aspect of the talks, though he said discussions were “moving in the right direction”. Moscow insists on full control of Donbas, while Kyiv wants current battle lines frozen. The US has proposed a possible compromise involving a free economic zone if Ukraine withdraws, though details remain unclear. Zelenskyy stressed that any peace deal would require approval by Ukraine’s parliament or through a referendum.

Are hostilities continuing despite peace talks? Just a day before the meeting, Russia intensified attacks on Ukraine’s capital and eastern cities. Strikes on Kyiv on December 27 killed at least one person and wounded 27. Overnight attacks in Sloviansk damaged homes, injured three people and killed one, underscoring continued hostilities even as diplomatic efforts advanced. What was discussed about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant? The leaders also discussed the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with US negotiators proposing shared control of the facility. Trump said progress had been made and noted that Russia had refrained from bombing the plant.