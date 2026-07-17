Kuwait reports Iranian attack on key power, water desalination plant

Kuwait said Friday that Iran attacked a power and water desalination plant, causing widespread damage to the station.

In Kuwait, about 90% of drinking water comes from desalination -- and any disruption can threaten life in the small, desert nation.

Kuwait's Electricity Water and Renewable Energy Ministry announced the attack, saying it sparked a fire and "damage to a large number of electricity generation units." Kuwait said it extinguished the blaze and was working to assess the damage and get the station working again.