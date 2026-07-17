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Kuwait reports Iranian attack on key power, water desalination plant

Kuwait said an Iranian attack damaged a power generation and water desalination plant, triggering a fire and affecting a facility vital to the country's drinking water supply

The MEA said the Indian mission in Kuwait is extending all possible assistance to those injured.
Kuwait said it extinguished the blaze and was working to assess the damage (Photo: Reuters)
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 3:10 PM IST
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Kuwait said Friday that Iran attacked a power and water desalination plant, causing widespread damage to the station.

In Kuwait, about 90% of drinking water comes from desalination -- and any disruption can threaten life in the small, desert nation.

Kuwait's Electricity Water and Renewable Energy Ministry announced the attack, saying it sparked a fire and "damage to a large number of electricity generation units."  Kuwait said it extinguished the blaze and was working to assess the damage and get the station working again.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsKuwaitelectricity

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

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