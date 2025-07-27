Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 06:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
11 injured, 6 critical in stabbing at Michigan Walmart; suspect held

Emergency vehicles and uniformed first responders were seen outside the store following the incident

Walmart said in a statement that it would continue to work closely with law enforcement in the investigation. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Traverse City (US)
Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

At least 11 people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City on Saturday with six in critical condition in what the sheriff said appeared to be a random act. A suspect was in custody, authorities said.

Eleven is 11 too many, but thank God it wasn't more, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told reporters.

Emergency vehicles and uniformed first responders were seen outside the store following the incident.

Tiffany DeFell, 36, who lives in Honor, about 25 miles from Traverse City, said she was in the parking lot when she saw chaos erupt around her.

It was really scary. Me and my sister were just freaking out, she said. This is something you see out of the movies. It's not what you expect to see where you're living.

 

Munson Healthcare said via social media that 11 people were being treated at the region's largest hospital in northern Michigan. Spokesperson Megan Brown said all were stabbing victims. Six were critical and five were in serious condition late Saturday, she said.

Shea said the weapon involved appeared to be a folding-style knife. Earlier in the day, the Michigan State Police said the suspect had been taken into custody. Shea said the suspect is believed to be a Michigan resident but declined to share further details.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said: Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence."  Walmart said in a statement that it would continue to work closely with law enforcement in the investigation.

Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we're thankful for the swift action of first responders, the statement said.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a social media post that bureau officials were responding to provide any necessary support.

Traverse City is a popular vacation spot on the coast of Lake Michigan. It is known for its cherry festival, wineries and lighthouses and is about 40 kilometers east of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

