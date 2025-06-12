Trump says 'helped Los Angeles survive' as unrest continues: Top updates

The anti-immigration protests in Los Angeles, which began after the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raided several businesses on June 6, have now entered their sixth day as the enforcement officers fail to quell the unrest.

Politics over the Los Angeles protest has intensified as California Governor Gavin Newsom blamed Trump for deploying nearly 5,000 National Guard and members of the US Marines to quell the protest, accusing him of “misusing his powers”. Newsom, a Democrat, said he believed the deployment of troops was not necessary. However, Trump called these protesters ‘animals’ and ‘a foreign enemy’. With California filing a lawsuit against Trump’s use of National Guard troops and the enforcement officers detaining as many as 400 people since June 7, here is a look at the recent developments in the Los Angeles protests:

1. President Trump on Wednesday (local time), while attending the ‘Les Misérables’ Opening Night at Kennedy Center with First Lady Melania Trump, said that he was proud of the work done in Los Angeles in curbing the riots. He said, “I am very proud to have helped Los Angeles survive... If we didn't bring the National Guard and the Marines, Los Angeles would be burning to the ground, and that's not over yet... These are radical left lunatics that you're dealing with. They are tough, smart. They are probably paid many of them.” 2. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass took to X to announce the extension of the curfew in the downtown area till Thursday morning. A curfew was imposed from 8 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday. She wrote, “Curfew remains in effect tonight 8 pm - 6 am for downtown Los Angeles to stop bad actors who are taking advantage of the President’s chaotic escalation.”

Bass also said, “Los Angeles will not allow fear to be used as a weapon against Angelenos who make our city strong. My administration is working with community organisations, legal advocates, and local leaders to ensure that every resident knows their rights and has the support they need. This city stands united.” 3. As demonstrations against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown spread to other states, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told CNN that Trump’s order to federalise the National Guard in California to respond to the protests could extend to other states. 4. Associated Press reported that the US troops have now started detaining immigrants accused of trespassing on a recently designated national defence zone. Under the Posse Comitatus Act, the troops are prohibited from conducting civilian law enforcement on US soil. However, an exception known as the military purpose doctrine allows it in some instances.