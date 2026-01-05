Maduro brought to New York court for first hearing after capture by US

Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro made his first appearance Monday in an American courtroom on the narco-terrorism charges the Trump administration used to justify capturing him and bringing him to New York.

Maduro and his wife were expected to appear at noon before a judge for a brief, but required, legal proceeding that will likely kick off a prolonged legal fight over whether he can be put on trial in the US.

The couple were transported under armed guard early Monday from the Brooklyn jail where they've been detained to a Manhattan courthouse.

The trip was swift. A motorcade carrying Maduro left jail around 7:15 am and made its way to a nearby athletic field, where Maduro slowly made his way to a waiting helicopter. The chopper flew across New York harbour and landed at a Manhattan heliport, where Maduro, limping, was loaded into an armoured vehicle.

A few minutes later, the law enforcement caravan was inside a garage at the courthouse complex, just around the corner from the one where Donald Trump was convicted in 2024 of falsifying business records. As a criminal defendant in the US legal system, Maduro will have the same rights as any other person accused of a crime including the right to a trial by a jury of regular New Yorkers. But he'll also be nearly but not quite unique. Maduro's lawyers are expected to contest the legality of his arrest, arguing that he is immune from prosecution as a sovereign head of state.

Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega unsuccessfully tried the same defence after the US captured him in a similar military invasion in 1990. But the US doesn't recognise Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate head of state particularly after a much-disputed 2024 reelection. Venezuela's new interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, has demanded that the US return Maduro, who long denied any involvement in drug trafficking although late Sunday she also struck a more conciliatory tone in a social media post, inviting collaboration with President Trump and respectful relations with the US. Before his capture, Maduro and his allies claimed US hostility was motivated by lust for Venezuela's rich oil and mineral resources.

The US seized Maduro and his wife in a military operation Saturday, capturing them in their home on a military base. Trump said the US would run Venezuela temporarily, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that it would not govern the country day-to-day other than enforcing an existing "oil quarantine". Trump suggested Sunday that he wants to extend American power further in the western hemisphere. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he called Colombia's president Gustavo Petro "a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States. And he's not going to be doing it very long.

He called on Venezuela's Rodriguez to provide total access to her country, or else face consequences. A 25-page indictment made public Saturday accuses Maduro and others of working with drug cartels to facilitate the shipment of thousands of tons of cocaine into the US They could face life in prison if convicted. It was unclear as of Sunday whether Maduro had hired a US lawyer yet. He and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been under US sanctions for years, making it illegal for any American to take money from them without first securing a license from the Treasury Department. While the indictment against Maduro says Venezuelan officials worked directly with the Tren de Aragua gang, a US intelligence assessment published in April, drawing on input from the intelligence community's 18 agencies, found no coordination between Tren de Aragua and the Venezuelan government.