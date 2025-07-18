MAGA hats burnt as Trump dismisses Epstein files backlash as 'hoax'

US President Donald Trump’s attempt to brush off criticism about how his administration has handled the Jeffrey Epstein files by labelling it a “hoax” appeared to have little effect. Prominent voices from across the political spectrum continued to speak out, while some disillusioned supporters even posted videos of themselves burning their signature Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats, according to a report by The Guardian.

Trump faces backlash over dismissal of Epstein file concerns

Despite these calls for openness, House Republicans voted twice this week to block Democratic efforts that aimed to force the public release of all Epstein files within 30 days. Only one Republican, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, sided with the motion.

Trump calls Epstein conspiracy a ‘hoax’

Trump has criticised his supporters, describing them as gullible “weaklings” for raising doubts about the transparency of a confidential government investigation into Epstein. In an extended post on his social media platform, Truth Social, he alleged on Wednesday that his voters had been misled by what he referred to as a “radical left” hoax aimed at damaging his reputation.